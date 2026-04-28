Sharing earphones often? ENT doctor explains what really happens inside your ears: ‘Increases risk of infections…’

Sharing earphones seems like a very innocuous act. Your friend forgets their earphones, you hand them one, or you are strolling in the park, sharing a pair with your partner. It all feels very easy, romantic and well, sharing is caring, right? But in reality, are there unintended consequences waiting on the other side?ALSO READ: Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat

Sharing earphones with family and friends is something you don't overthink too much, but there's a silent threat that may put your hearing at risk. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Anil Kumar Rai, consultant ENT at Fortis Greater Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle in a conversation that there are potential risks to this otherwise casual, everyday, even generous gesture. As a matter of fact, you may be endangering both yourself and the person you are sharing earphones with.

What happens when earbuds are shared?

This everyday, supposedly harmless habit is much more serious medically. “The ear canal functions as a protected space. Introducing contaminants can disturb this environment and allow microorganisms to grow. This can lead to multiple ear-related conditions,” the ENT doctor shared.

The ear canal functions as a micro-ecosystem, but external debris, bacteria and fungi, when introduced into this space, may create an imbalance. In clinical practice, this is often seen. Dr Rai shared the case of a young college student who presented with what seemed like mild itching but was later diagnosed with Otitis Externa, or swimmer's ears, traced back to shared earbuds in a hostel setting.

Potential medical issues from sharing earphones

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Intense itching occurs! (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Dr Rai listed common conditions because of sharing earphones: Otomycosis with intense itching and black or white fungal debris Bacterial ear infection with pain, swelling, and pus discharge Contact dermatitis due to an allergic reaction to foreign wax or material Furunculosis, which presents as a painful localised infection In rare but serious cases, the spread leads to cellulitis around the ear {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rai listed common conditions because of sharing earphones: Otomycosis with intense itching and black or white fungal debris Bacterial ear infection with pain, swelling, and pus discharge Contact dermatitis due to an allergic reaction to foreign wax or material Furunculosis, which presents as a painful localised infection In rare but serious cases, the spread leads to cellulitis around the ear {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Rai also disclosed another case where two individuals sharing earbuds during workouts developed fungal infections at the same time, showcasing how easily microbes can transfer. But he also clarified that HIV is not transmitted by earbuds, debunking any instances of fear-mongering around HIV.

Tips to reduce infection risks from shared earphones

The ENT doctor firmly advised against sharing earphones because, due to hygiene issues, bacteria or other foreign materials may transfer into your ear. But still, if you must share them, here are some tips:

Clean earbuds with 70 per cent alcohol wipes before and after use

Use removable silicone tips and change them regularly

'Avoid sharing if there is itching, discharge, or pain in either person

Keep ears dry as moisture accelerates infection

Prefer over-ear headphones instead of in-ear devices

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON