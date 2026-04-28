Sharing earphones often? ENT doctor explains what really happens inside your ears: ‘Increases risk of infections…’
You may want to reconsider the habit of sharing earphones because of the increased risk of infections.
Sharing earphones seems like a very innocuous act. Your friend forgets their earphones, you hand them one, or you are strolling in the park, sharing a pair with your partner. It all feels very easy, romantic and well, sharing is caring, right? But in reality, are there unintended consequences waiting on the other side?ALSO READ: Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat
Dr Anil Kumar Rai, consultant ENT at Fortis Greater Noida, shared with HT Lifestyle in a conversation that there are potential risks to this otherwise casual, everyday, even generous gesture. As a matter of fact, you may be endangering both yourself and the person you are sharing earphones with.
What happens when earbuds are shared?
This everyday, supposedly harmless habit is much more serious medically. “The ear canal functions as a protected space. Introducing contaminants can disturb this environment and allow microorganisms to grow. This can lead to multiple ear-related conditions,” the ENT doctor shared.
The ear canal functions as a micro-ecosystem, but external debris, bacteria and fungi, when introduced into this space, may create an imbalance. In clinical practice, this is often seen. Dr Rai shared the case of a young college student who presented with what seemed like mild itching but was later diagnosed with Otitis Externa, or swimmer's ears, traced back to shared earbuds in a hostel setting.
Potential medical issues from sharing earphones
Dr Rai listed common conditions because of sharing earphones:
- Otomycosis with intense itching and black or white fungal debris
- Bacterial ear infection with pain, swelling, and pus discharge
- Contact dermatitis due to an allergic reaction to foreign wax or material
- Furunculosis, which presents as a painful localised infection
- In rare but serious cases, the spread leads to cellulitis around the ear
Dr Rai listed common conditions because of sharing earphones:
- Otomycosis with intense itching and black or white fungal debris
- Bacterial ear infection with pain, swelling, and pus discharge
- Contact dermatitis due to an allergic reaction to foreign wax or material
- Furunculosis, which presents as a painful localised infection
- In rare but serious cases, the spread leads to cellulitis around the ear
Dr Rai also disclosed another case where two individuals sharing earbuds during workouts developed fungal infections at the same time, showcasing how easily microbes can transfer. But he also clarified that HIV is not transmitted by earbuds, debunking any instances of fear-mongering around HIV.
Tips to reduce infection risks from shared earphones
The ENT doctor firmly advised against sharing earphones because, due to hygiene issues, bacteria or other foreign materials may transfer into your ear. But still, if you must share them, here are some tips:
- Clean earbuds with 70 per cent alcohol wipes before and after use
- Use removable silicone tips and change them regularly
- 'Avoid sharing if there is itching, discharge, or pain in either person
- Keep ears dry as moisture accelerates infection
- Prefer over-ear headphones instead of in-ear devices
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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