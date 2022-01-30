Shilpa Shetty enjoys Vitamin C-rich superfood Kamrakh or Star Fruit to strengthen immunity in new video: Watch

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her dedication to achieving a healthy body and mind are inspiring. The star is a dedicated yoga practitioner and never misses a day at the gym. She also enjoys having nutrient-rich food and often grows several fruits and vegetables in her home garden. Recently, she went fruit picking in her backyard and found a Vitamin C-rich superfood that packs in various benefits for our body - Star Fruit or Kamrakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share a video of herself plucking the Star Fruit. The star revealed that she had planted Star Fruit in her garden, and watching it grow into a tree bearing fruits was incredible to witness. She also mentioned a few benefits of eating the fruit and added that she enjoys it with pink salt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with an excited Shilpa plucking the khatta-meetha Star Fruit. It is also known as Carambola or Kamrakh in Hindi. The fruit has five-angled ridges because of which it gets the name Star Fruit.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty teams pink mini dress with bold make-up for India's Got Talent

Sharing the video on her page, the 46-year-old star wrote, "Everyone knows my obsession with fruit plucking. So, I couldn't resist anymore and got to some 'fruit picking' in my garden yesterday. It's amazing when you plant with your own hands, and it grows into a tree and bears fruit...nothing beats that feeling."

She continued, "These are Star Fruits a superfood, also known as Carambola or 'Kamrakh' in Hindi, is a fantastic source of Vitamin C and helps strengthen the immune system. Adding a dash of pink salt makes the taste even more amazing. (If you have any kidney-related ailments, please avoid this one). What's this fruit called in your native languages?"

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty creates magic in floral velvet lehenga for attending a wedding

Star Fruit Or Kamrakh Benefits:

Apart from the benefits mentioned by Shilpa Shetty, like being rich in Vitamin C and an immunity booster, Star Fruit is considered a superfood and is a part of many health-conscious salad eaters diets. It is a good source of fibre, keeps the digestive system in check, reduces inflammation, boosts metabolism, helps in weight loss and is extremely hydrating. Eating the fruit also helps with anaemia and has an inhibitory effect on microbes.

Note: If you have any kidney-related ailments, please avoid eating this fruit.

So, are you going to add Star Fruit or Kamrakh to your diet?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}