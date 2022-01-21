Shilpa Shetty teams pink mini dress with bold make-up for India's Got Talent: Check out her glam pic

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has one of the most eclectic wardrobes in the Hindi film industry. The actor and reality TV show judge never shies away from experimenting, whether it is with her ethnic ensembles or swoon-worthy dresses or red-carpet-ready gowns. She is rightly labelled a fashion superstar, and if you had any doubts, her innumerable glamorous sartorial choices are proof enough.

Shilpa Shetty, who is currently a judge on the reality TV show India's Got Talent, took to Instagram today, January 21, to post a picture from a new photoshoot. It shows the actor wearing a mini-length ensemble, which she donned for shooting an episode of the reality TV show.

"When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for the stars. #IGT #LookOfTheDay #ootd #outfitoftheday #blessed #grateful #IndiasGotTalent," Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, captioned the post.

Shilpa slipped into a one-shoulder ensemble for the photoshoot, styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. The outfit comes replete with reflective sequinned embellishments in a pink shade, done all over the mini-length ensemble in a criss-cross pattern.

Additionally, the body-hugging silhouette of the dress and the additional embellished sash-like attachment hanging on the front lent an extra dose of oomph to the star's look.

Shilpa wore the pink mini dress with strappy peep-toe gold high-heeled pumps, and for jewel picks, she opted for a gold ring and silver ear cuffs. She tied her locks in a messy high ponytail with a few stray strands sculpting her face.

In the end, Shilpa opted for a bold make-up look to style the shimmery ensemble. The star went for black nail paint, OTT winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, mauve-toned lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, and subtle eye shadow.

