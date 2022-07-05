Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty slay fitness goals with Gatyatmak Uttanpadasana

Shilpa Shetty is loving her summer in London. The actor recently flew to London with her kids and sister Shamita Shetty for a vacation. The actor’s vacay diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile and they are a treat for sore eyes. From feeding ducks in the lakes with her kids to taking on her workout routine with the vacay vibe, Shilpa is doing it all. Shilpa can do her fitness routine anytime and anywhere. No excuse seems to be good enough to make the actor skip her routine. For the start of the week, Shilpa chose to opt for sister Shamta Shetty as the fitness partner as they performed yoga together.

Shilpa and Shamita swear by yoga and are often spotted advocating for the benefits of yoga. Shilpa, a day back, shared a short video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen working out with Shamita in a garden of sorts. In the video, the actors can be seen lying on their back on yoga mats and performing Gatyatmak Uttanpadasana. They can be seen lifting their legs upwards and bringing them down repeatedly and focusing on strengthening the leg muscles. The one-minute video shows the sisters engrossed in their yoga routine. Shilpa further added that even though the video is of a minute, they continuously performed it for three minutes and now they can feel the abs.

“Monday morning, and Tunki and Munki making the most of this holiday and the London summer,” wrote Shilpa in the caption. Take a look at her video here:

Shilpa further pointed out the health benefits of performing Gatyatmak Uttanpadasana. “It is one of the best exercises for the lower abdomen because it tones and strengthens the pelvis, hips, legs, and also the perineum muscles. It is very beneficial for women, as it improves the function of the reproductive organs and strengthens the walls of the uterus,” read an excerpt of her post.