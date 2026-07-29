Should stretching be a part of daily routine? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains the benefits

Stretching is something that many of us perform without thinking; sometimes to loosen our joints, sometimes as part of the pre-workout warm-up. But is it something that should be intentionally made a part of the daily routine?

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Taking to Instagram on July 29, physician Dr Kunal Sood argued that it should be. He went on to share the benefits of stretching and how it helps one stay healthy as they age.

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The importance of stretching regularly

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, one of the earliest signs of ageing is the joints getting stiff, which limits the range of motions that our body could perform in its youth without any difficulty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, one of the earliest signs of ageing is the joints getting stiff, which limits the range of motions that our body could perform in its youth without any difficulty. {{/usCountry}}

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It does not have to be something complex; the complete range of motion is helpful in simple everyday activities like tying one's shoelaces on one's own. And stretching helps one retain just that.

In the words of the physician, “One of the first signs of ageing isn't wrinkles. It's slowly losing the ability to move the way you used to. Stretching won't literally keep you young, but it can help your body move more like it did when you were younger.”

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“When you stretch regularly, your joints move through a larger range of motion, and over time, your nervous system becomes more comfortable with those movements,” explained Dr Sood. “That can make everyday activities like bending down, reaching overhead, or getting out of a chair feel much easier.”

Stretching may also improve the circulation within blood vessels, reduce the feeling of muscle tightness, and help the body relax after a long day, he shared.

Is only stretching enough exercise?

The regular workout comprises various exercises, which can be broadly categorised under cardio and strength training. Both of them are necessary for maintaining good health, and neither can be replaced by stretching.

“While stretching is not a replacement for strength training, the combination of strength and flexibility is one of the best ways to stay active and independent as you age,” stated Dr Sood. “The goal isn't to become more flexible than everyone else. It's to keep doing the things you enjoy for as long as possible.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.