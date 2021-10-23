Shruti Seth’s intense backbend variations are our perfect weekend inspo

Shruti Seth is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her living room, engrossed in a yoga position. Shruti swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

Shruti’s Instagram profile is replete with her pictures and videos from her fitness sessions. From yoga to other workouts, the actor never misses a day from working out. On Friday, Shruti shared yet another snippet of her yoga diaries and it is serving us with all the necessary motivation to hit the gym.

For the end of the week, Shruti performed three variations of backbends and showed the steps in which it can be intensified to garner maximum health benefits. In the video, Shruti can be seen performing three variations in her living room, supported by a chair.

In the first part of the video, Shruti performed the Ushtrasana, where she leaned her back and stretched her chest to touch her feet. In the second part of the video, she supported her body on a chair and bent her back to the height of the chair as she performed the chair supported Urdhvadhanurasana. In the last part of the video, Shruti performed the classical bow pose where she supported her feet on a yoga mat and her hands on a slightly upper area from the floor. Then she bent her back to form a pyramid with her body. Take a look:

Backbends, as performed by Shruti in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in enhancing the overall balance of the body. They also help to improve improve flexibility and mobility, all the while strengthening the back, shoulders, chest, and hips. However, Shruti also mentioned that these yoga positions are only to be performed under the supervision of a yoga practitioner to avoid injuries.

