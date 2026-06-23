Sitting properly protects your joints: Orthopaedic surgeon suggests 10 must-haves to improve posture and knee health

If your knees sound like bubble wrap when you stand up, your chair might be to blame. We spend a lot of time sitting, but many of us do it incorrectly. Sitting hunched over, with your legs crossed and a laptop on your lap, can lead to stiff joints and long-term problems. When it comes to sitting comfortably and supporting your knees, several products can help you improve your posture and knee health.Health Shots team spoke with an orthopaedic surgeon at CK Birla Hospital in Gurugram. The expert shared important tips on proper sitting. By following these tips and using the right tools, you can keep your joints healthy and stay comfortable all day.

How does sitting the wrong way affect your joints?

What is the best posture for knee pain?(Freepik)

Many people believe they can sit in any position without harming their joints or knees. However, this is a misconception. “Do you think you can sit in any posture and never have problems in your joints or knees? That’s completely wrong,” Dr Debashish Chanda tells Health Shots. Dr Chanda says that "sitting cross-legged can put excessive pressure on your joints, leading to wear and tear over time. Sitting on the floor for long periods is not a good habit, and it can cause problems with your hips and knees."

Dr Chanda recommends ways to help you sit properly and protect your joints:

Ergonomic office chairs: Choose models with lumbar support to help you maintain good posture. Look for features like adjustable height, armrests, and a seat cushion to keep your body aligned. Seat cushions: Memory foam or gel seat cushions can make sitting more comfortable. They provide extra support and help spread your weight evenly, which can reduce pressure on your joints. Lumbar support pillows: You can add these to your existing chairs to better support your spine's natural curve. This adjustment helps reduce strain on your back and hips. Footrests: Help keep your legs in a good position. It keeps your feet flat and your legs at a comfortable angle, which can reduce strain on your knees and hips. Sit-stand desks help you switch between sitting and standing throughout the day. This can ease pressure on your joints and improve blood flow.

Which sitting position is best for the knees?

To sit correctly, choose a chair that is the same height as your knees. This keeps your knees bent at 90 degrees. Make sure your feet are flat on the floor. "This helps maintain good posture and keeps your knees strong for many years, preventing problems", according to Dr Chanda. He stresses the importance of “paying attention to your posture every day. This helps keep your joints healthy and prevents long-term problems.”

Here are some of the best options:

Posture correctors: These wearable devices help you maintain good posture while sitting or standing. This helps reduce the risk of joint strain. Balance ball chairs: These encourage active sitting, strengthen core muscles, improve balance, and reduce joint pressure. Knee braces or supports: If you have knee problems, lightweight knee supports can help you stay stable while allowing you to move freely. Yoga or stretching equipment: Resistance bands, yoga blocks, and mats can help with gentle stretching and strengthening exercises. These exercises improve joint health overall. High-quality footwear: When standing or walking, it is important to wear shoes that provide good support. This can help keep your joints healthy.

Read More

{{^usCountry}} (Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust. Career journey and experience Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon. From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?” Subject expertise With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions. In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context. Education and professional background Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first. Editorial Philosophy I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON