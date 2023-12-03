Skin glue: All you need to know about healing wounds without anesthesia or traditional sutures

For a long time, doctors have relied on traditional stitches to close wounds and these stitches come in different types, including ones that dissolve in the body, sparing patients from removal however, stitches and staples leave visible marks on the skin and the scar from the wound. Thinking about stitches can be unsettling but there's a better way to heal: using skin glue where surgeons decide how to close wounds from injuries to make healing faster, infection-free and aesthetically pleasing.

Talking about this latest trend in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajeev Premnath, General, Laparoscopic Surgeon and Endoscopist at Hitech Hernia Centre of Ramakrishna Hospital in Bengaluru's Jayanagar, shared, “The goal is to achieve good healing with fewer scars, and that involves making wise choices about when and how to close wounds. Skin glue, is a groundbreaking advancement in surgical practice in recent years. Made from safe cyanoacrylate materials, skin glue offers an efficient way to close wounds without traditional sutures. Notably, it eliminates the need for local anesthesia, making it an excellent option for treating children's injuries. Most skin glue procedures are quick, typically lasting only 10-15 minutes, and often suitable for outpatient care.”

He revealed, “Once it dries, usually within 5-10 minutes, patients, including children, can safely take a shower. Skin glue forms an airtight and waterproof seal, reducing the risk of infection. In comparison to stitches, skin glue results in minimal scarring, though scar formation can vary from person to person. In addition to minor injuries, surgeons also use skin glue to close larger surgical wounds and laparoscopic incisions. However, it's essential to note that skin glue cannot be used on contaminated wounds, as it can hinder proper drainage. Surgeons must carefully assess each case to determine the best method for wound closure.”

In conclusion, skin glue is transforming the way we close wounds with its painless application, quick procedures, reduced dressing requirements and cosmetic advantages. While it may not replace stitches in all situations, skin glue is a valuable addition to wound closure techniques, offering a promising alternative for more comfortable and efficient healing.

