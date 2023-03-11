Skincare treatments you should take before travelling outstation

Travelling is an exciting time, there are places to see, people to meet, try new foods and many other experiences so naturally, you will want your skin to be your best company. Nobody wants breakouts, dull and dry uneven skin tone on a travel journey.

Skincare treatments before travelling are a good way to ensure that the skin stays healthy and glowing even when you have not had the time to do anything beyond the regular cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics, suggested some simple treatments to nourish your skin to a travel-ready state -

· LED light therapy: It is a simple 20-minute treatment and is super affordable. It will help you subdue eczema and dry skin. The effects last for 2-3 months.

· Facials: Modern dermatologist’s curated facials such as oxygen facials, hydra facials and Medi facials help target specific skin problems and also stimulate natural collagen production for the long-lasting glow. Effects last for 1-2 months.

· Glutathione: Worried about tan and uneven skin colour? Then ask your doctor about IV glutathione treatments. They have special enzymes and amino acids that decrease melanin and improve skin elasticity. The result is decreased wrinkles and a visibly brighter skin.

· Body polishing: Another simple skin treatment which takes care of the dead skin cells, reduces the appearance of scars etc and gives the whole body a refreshed and rested glow. The effects last for up to 12 weeks.

· Laser skin resurfacing: This is the gold standard for skin treatments, be it acne scars, loose skin, uneven skin tone or unwanted hair. Laser skin resurfacing can have your skin holiday ready without any pain or downtime. The effects last for about a year.

· Ultherapy: This ultrasound-based treatment is perfect for those bothered by neck bands, double chin etc. this is also a non-invasive treatment with little or no downtime.

· Botox and fillers: These are simple 10-minute lunch time procedures that zap away the fine lines and wrinkles from the face and neck. The effects last for about a year.

Dr Rinky Kapoor concluded, “Skincare treatments need some time to show their effect and are not an alternative to regular skin care but both work together. All your skin needs is a little love and care coupled with hydration and a good diet. The skin is like a sponge and absorbs all the vitamins, and hyaluronic acids you put on it. Just Start with the skin care treatments at least 4-6 weeks before your travel under the skin specialist’s guidance.”

