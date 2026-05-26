‘Skinny fat syndrome’: Nutritionist warns Indians may look lean on the outside but still carry hidden visceral fat

Many Indians today may look lean on the outside, but still carry hidden fat inside the body. This condition is commonly referred to as ‘skinny fat’. It means that even if a person has a normal weight or body mass index (BMI), they may still have excess fat around their internal organs and relatively low muscle mass. As a result, a person may appear thin, but may not actually be healthy from within. (Also read: This one simple habit can add years to your life, but 80% of adults overlook it, says cardiologist )

Thin people may carry dangerous fat, says nutritionist in India. (Pexels )

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Patil, author, nutritionist, and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, explains the growing concern around this condition.

Health risks hidden behind ‘skinny fat’ syndrome

“The problem with being skinny fat is that people may think they are okay because they weigh normally, but really, they have health problems inside. The fat around their organs is active and can cause inflammation, hormone problems, and diabetes. Over time, this can lead to health issues like diabetes, liver problems, high cholesterol, heart disease, and even low energy and weak immunity,” she says.

She further points out that this is a significant concern in India, where people are already more prone to accumulating visceral fat, even without being overweight.

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Dr Rohini Patil highlights that many Indians appear lean but may have unhealthy internal fat, known as 'skinny fat.' (Pexels)

{{^usCountry}} “In India, this is a deal because Indian people are more likely to get fat around their organs and get sick even if they are not that heavy. Working long hours, being stressed, eating at odd times, consuming too much junk food, and not exercising can make things worse,” Dr Patil adds. Why thinness does not always mean good health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In India, this is a deal because Indian people are more likely to get fat around their organs and get sick even if they are not that heavy. Working long hours, being stressed, eating at odd times, consuming too much junk food, and not exercising can make things worse,” Dr Patil adds. Why thinness does not always mean good health {{/usCountry}}

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According to her, one of the biggest misconceptions is that thinness automatically equals good health. “One mistake people make is thinking that being thin means being healthy. Really, being healthy is about what is inside your body, how much muscle you have, what you eat, how you sleep, and how you live. It is not about the number on the scale,” she explains.

Instead of restrictive dieting, she emphasises the importance of sustainable lifestyle changes. “The answer is not to go on a diet but to make good habits that you can keep. You should eat a lot of protein, exercise regularly, eat well, sleep well, manage your stress and not eat too much junk food. These are the things that will really make you healthy,” she says.

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She concludes by stressing that health cannot be judged by appearance alone. “Being skinny fat is a reminder that you cannot tell if someone is healthy by looking at them. A healthy body is not about being slim; it is about being strong, active, and able to fight off sickness. Skinny fat syndrome is not about how we look; it is about what is going on inside our body, and we need to take care of our body to stay healthy,” she adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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