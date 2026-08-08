Skipping breakfast is not intermittent fasting: Dr Saurabh Sethi lists 8 habits that are destroying the gut

Healthy eating and regular exercise are essential for maintaining good gut health. However, the importance of small habits that people often have cannot be understated.

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According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, some habits are quietly destroying the gut, which people are often unaware of until it is too late.

Taking to Instagram on August 8, he listed eight such habits that one needs to consciously avoid. They are presented as follows.

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1. Eating while scrolling

{{^usCountry}} Keeping the phone away while sitting at the dinner table is not just good manners; it actually has a direct effect on our health. If a person is busy scrolling through their phone while eating, their brain fails to register fullness. According to Dr Sethi, they end up eating 30 percent more food every single time. 2. Skipping breakfast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Keeping the phone away while sitting at the dinner table is not just good manners; it actually has a direct effect on our health. If a person is busy scrolling through their phone while eating, their brain fails to register fullness. According to Dr Sethi, they end up eating 30 percent more food every single time. 2. Skipping breakfast {{/usCountry}}

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Intermittent fasting may be all the rage on social media, and it might have certain health benefits, but only when done under medical supervision. Skipping breakfast is not the same as intermittent fasting, pointed out Dr Sethi.

“Random skipping spikes cortisol and kills gut motility by noon. That’s not fasting. That’s stress,” he stated.

3. Ending every meal with something sweet

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This is a craving that many among us have and voluntarily indulge in, but it is also something that is not good for the gut. As Dr Sethi noted, “You’re literally feeding the wrong gut bacteria. They grow. They win. They demand more sugar tomorrow.”

4. Popping ibuprofen for minor headaches

Overusing painkillers does more harm than good. In the words of the gastroenterologist, “NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) silently erode your gut lining. No pain. No warning. Just damage - until there is.”

5. Chugging water only at night

Drinking sufficient water throughout the day is essential for maintaining good gut health. However, some people often skip the “throughout the day” part and tend to load water only at the end of the day to meet their quota.

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Unfortunately, hydration does not work in bulk. “Your gut and kidneys need it all day. Night-loading does almost nothing,” noted Dr Sethi.

6. Ignoring the urge to go

It is important to clear our bowels when the gut gives the signal. According to Dr Sethi, “Every time you delay, your gut learns to stop signalling. Do this enough, and chronic constipation is the result.”

7. Snacking constantly between meals

Constant snacking is not good for gut health. As per the gastroenterologist, “Your gut has a self-cleaning cycle. It only runs when you’re not eating. You’re cancelling it every day.”

8. Eating within an hour of bed

When a person sleeps at night, their gut repairs itself. “Food in the way shuts the whole process down,” explained Dr Sethi.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insight on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.