Skipping okra because of its slimy texture? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 4 health benefits you're missing out on

Do you hate eating okra because of its slimy texture? You’re certainly not alone – many people, especially children, aren’t fans of the vegetable, leaving parents to coax them into eating it with the familiar promise that “eating bhindi will make you good at math.” But its nutritional benefits go far beyond that popular saying, and if you’ve been skipping okra because of its texture, you could be missing out on some impressive health benefits.

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Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, is breaking down the lesser-known nutritional benefits of eating okra. In an Instagram video shared on September 1, the fitness coach states, “Okra, bhindi, vendakkai, bendakkai. You have no idea how healthy it is. Here are four things you should definitely know.”

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Fibre

{{^usCountry}} Okra is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. According to the Cleveland Clinic, its gel-like soluble fibre helps slow the absorption of sugar and carbohydrates in the digestive tract. Okra also contains pectin, a prebiotic fibre that nourishes beneficial gut bacteria and supports healthy digestion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Okra is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre. According to the Cleveland Clinic, its gel-like soluble fibre helps slow the absorption of sugar and carbohydrates in the digestive tract. Okra also contains pectin, a prebiotic fibre that nourishes beneficial gut bacteria and supports healthy digestion. {{/usCountry}}

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Raj explains, “Okra is surprisingly rich in fibre. 100 grams contains about three to four grams of fibre for just 30 calories. That's just incredible. Also, that slime that you see inside, that's actually beneficial fibre.”

Magnesium

Okra is also a good source of magnesium, an essential mineral that supports healthy nerve and muscle function. According to Healthline, magnesium also plays a role in blood sugar regulation and works alongside calcium and vitamin D to help maintain strong, healthy bones. The fitness coach highlights, “100 grams of okra contains 50 to 60 mg of magnesium, which is about 15 percent of your daily requirement.”

Vitamins

Okra also provides good amounts of vitamins C and K. According to Medical News Today, vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant, helping neutralise free radicals while supporting immune function, tissue repair and collagen production. Vitamin K, meanwhile, is essential for healthy blood clotting and helps maintain strong bones by supporting proper calcium regulation.

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Raj points out, “Bhindi is extremely rich in vitamin C and vitamin K. In fact, 100 grams of this vendakkai will provide you with more than 25 percent of your daily requirement of both these vitamins for just 30 to 35 calories.”

Antioxidants

Okra is rich in antioxidants that help protect cells from damage caused by harmful free radicals. According to WebMD, these plant compounds may also support heart health by helping reduce inflammation and the risk of blood clots, also lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke. The fitness coach explains, “It is also rich in antioxidants, specifically, polyphenols which help improve your heart health and brain health.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.