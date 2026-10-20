Sleep setup affects how our back feels in the morning: Ortho-spine surgeon explains effects of mattress, pillow and sleeping habits

The way we sleep often affects how our back feels after waking up. When one wakes up with a stiff neck or back, they often blame it on poor sleeping posture. However, sometimes it is the entire sleep setup that is to blame.

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“Your sleep setup, which includes your mattress, pillow and sleeping habits, plays a big role in how your back feels when the morning alarm rings,” shared ortho-spine surgeon Dr Dheeraj Batheja with HT Lifestyle. He elaborated on the effect that each of them has, which is presented as follows.

Why mattress matters

In the words of Dr Batheja, “A mattress should support your spine’s natural curve. If it is too soft, your hips sink too deep, and your spine bends out of line. If it is too hard, it pushes against your shoulders and hips, creating pressure points.”

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{{^usCountry}} While the surgeon acknowledged that comfort is subjective, he noted that a medium-firm mattress is suggested by experts for most people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the surgeon acknowledged that comfort is subjective, he noted that a medium-firm mattress is suggested by experts for most people. {{/usCountry}}

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“Also remember that mattresses wear out,” he stated. “If yours sags, has lumps and is more than seven to 10 years old, it may be hurting your back.”

The mattress and the pillow are meant to support the spine's natural curve.

The role of the pillow

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“Your pillow supports your neck, and your neck connects to your back,” stated Dr Batheja. “A pillow that is too high or too flat pulls your neck out of line, and the strain can travel down your spine.”

The surgeon further highlighted that side sleepers usually need a thicker pillow to fill the gap between shoulder and head, while back sleepers do best with a thinner one. Stomach sleepers need a very flat pillow or none at all.

The effects of sleeping position

The ortho-spine surgeon shared how the three common sleeping positions affect the back as follows:

Back sleeping: Often the kindest to the spine. Placing a small pillow under your knees reduces lower back pressure.

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Side sleeping: Good for most people. Keep a pillow between your knees to keep your hips balanced.

Stomach sleeping: Usually the hardest on your back, since it flattens the spine’s natural curve and twists the neck.

Daily habits that help

As Dr Batheja stated, “Small changes such as a better pillow, a supportive mattress and a healthier sleep position can make mornings far more comfortable.”

There are a number of other healthy daily habits that can help. They include:

Stretching gently before bed and after waking.

Staying active during the day, because weak core muscles give less support to your back.

Not eating heavy meals or looking at screens late at night.

Getting quality sleep and keeping a regular sleep schedule.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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Dr Dheeraj Batheja is a senior consultant in the Department of Ortho Spine Surgery at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, with over 12 years of experience.