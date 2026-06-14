Sleeping only 4 hours and still showing up to work? Know what ‘sleep debt’ does to your mind and body

You may be showing up to work after sleeping for only a few hours, and aside from the occasional grogginess, loud yawns and manageable headache, which your coffee seems to fix, you may feel like you are still functioning fine. But sleep deprivation takes an extensive toll on your well-being. While the immediate short-term effects may feel manageable, as you may still be working just fine after a meagre 4-5 hours of sleep, attend meetings and get through the day, what is happening inside your body may tell a very different story.ALSO READ: Should you drink milk before bed? Gastroenterologist reveals if it actually improves sleep

Going to sleep whenever you want or have time can throw you down the rabbit hole of health problems later on.(Shutterstock)

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This worsens when poor sleep becomes a habit, with late nights, repeated scrolling on the phone and disrupted recovery becoming part of your routine. Sleep debt slowly builds up and silently wreaks havoc.

To understand the substantial impact of sleep deprivation on health, HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sabine Kapasi, CEO at Enira Consulting Pvt Ltd, founder of ROPAN Healthcare, and UN advisor, who helped unpack what happens inside the body when poor sleep becomes a regular habit.

Let's understand how sleep debt affects both mind and body.

You don't know if you are sleep deprived?

Dr Kapasi recalled the findings of a 14-day study in which subjects who slept for only four hours were observed, instead of the recommended 8-9 hours. The results showed a decline in reaction time, attention and mental processing within days. This was alarming because many participants still believed they were functioning normally, even as their performance continued to drop on paper.

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{{^usCountry}} This is what makes sleep deprivation so unsettling: there is a gap between perception and biological reality. You may think everything is fine when in reality, your brain and body may silently be struggling under all the weight of sleep debt. What does poor sleep do to your cognitive performance? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is what makes sleep deprivation so unsettling: there is a gap between perception and biological reality. You may think everything is fine when in reality, your brain and body may silently be struggling under all the weight of sleep debt. What does poor sleep do to your cognitive performance? {{/usCountry}}

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Besides exhaustion, memory-related issues can also occur. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

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“The cognitive decline caused by sleep debt shows itself as slower decision-making, delayed reactions, reduced concentration, attenuated memory and a diminished ability to control emotion,” Dr Kapasi said, implying that poor sleep extends beyond physical exhaustion. It affects how you think, respond, remember, and handle emotions. In turn, this can impact real-world environments such as offices, hospitals, roads, trading floors, and factories, where the doctor observed that small delays add up to operational errors, impaired judgment and lower productivity.

What does poor sleep do to your body?

You will suffer from low physical energy. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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On the physiological front, too, poor sleep affects your body in several ways. It goes on to show how important sleep is, acting as a cornerstone of good health, both for mind and body. Dr Kapasi told us that several changes can happen simultaneously inside the body.

“Cortisol levels rise, keeping the nervous system in a prolonged state of tension, while testosterone and hormonal activity related to recovery decrease. The result is inconsistent energy, slower physical recovery, mental fatigue and reduced resilience under pressure.”

What makes sleep deprivation worse is that it is cumulative in nature. The expert described that it builds up over time, not after just one poor night of sleep, but rather many nights of poor sleep quality.

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Why does the gap between perception and biological reality even exist? “People often adapt psychologically to the fatigue, which creates the illusion that they are coping. Biologically, performance continues declining underneath that perception,” Dr Kapasi said.

To simplify what she said, when poor sleep becomes a habit, you may start to believe that little tiredness is normal, and get used to it. But becoming habituated does not mean your body stays unharmed. Your brain, hormones and overall well-being all get adversely impacted.

Recovery

Recovery, the expert gave a reality check, is much slower than you make it out to be. So sleeping till noon on weekends will not reverse the effects of poor sleep. This is why you need to act now and make sure every night you are getting proper sleep.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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