Smoking in your 20s and 30s? Cardiologist reveals early heart damage you may not feel yet: ‘Even few cigarettes can…’

In their 20s and 30s, young adults smoke without noticing any immediate health problem. Since everything ‘appears’ normal and nothing seems to disrupt their daily routine, they carry on with the habit casually, assuming it is not causing any serious, debilitating harm, yet. And smoking itself is taken incredibly casually, whether during office smoke breaks, at parties and social gatherings, while drinking with friends, or simply to relax, think creatively and deal with stress.ALSO READ: Bengaluru oncologist shares 5 daily habits that increase lung cancer risk: ‘No safe level of smoking…’

In 20s and 30s, many young professionals go out for smoke break with their daily cigarette count increasing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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But here's the oversight: the health effects may not be overt or immediately observable. The damage develops gradually and cumulatively over many years, and these seemingly small smoking breaks eventually all add up, silently affecting major internal organs in the long run, with one of them being heart health.

HT Lifestyle in a conversation with Dr N Murali Krishna, consultant- cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada, attempted to understand the early heart damage caused by smoking habits among young adults.

“The problem is not just long-term smoking. Even a few cigarettes a day can start affecting blood vessels, circulation, and heart function much earlier than most people realize,” Dr Krishna said. It goes on to show that smoking-related heart damage is not solely limited to those who have been smoking for decades, even briefly smoking, weakens cardiovascular function, triggering early heart damage.

What happens to your heart when you smoke?

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{{^usCountry}} The cardiologist answered, outlining the biological process that takes place inside the body after it is exposed to harmful substances present in cigarettes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cardiologist answered, outlining the biological process that takes place inside the body after it is exposed to harmful substances present in cigarettes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “When you smoke, harmful chemicals such as nicotine and carbon monoxide enter the bloodstream almost instantly. These substances cause internal damage to blood vessels which results in restricted blood flow because the vessels become narrower and lose their flexible properties. The body experiences decreased blood circulation together with an increased chance of arterial plaque accumulation which develops over an extended period." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When you smoke, harmful chemicals such as nicotine and carbon monoxide enter the bloodstream almost instantly. These substances cause internal damage to blood vessels which results in restricted blood flow because the vessels become narrower and lose their flexible properties. The body experiences decreased blood circulation together with an increased chance of arterial plaque accumulation which develops over an extended period." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To simplify it, the sequence begins with damage to the blood vessels, which eventually becomes narrower and less flexible. As a result, blood flow is hindered, more restricted. Blood circulation throughout the body becomes harder. Along with this, fatty deposits also begin building up in the arteries. What are the major health risks? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To simplify it, the sequence begins with damage to the blood vessels, which eventually becomes narrower and less flexible. As a result, blood flow is hindered, more restricted. Blood circulation throughout the body becomes harder. Along with this, fatty deposits also begin building up in the arteries. What are the major health risks? {{/usCountry}}

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One is at higher risk of sudden cardiac events. (Picture credit: Pexels)

The cardiologist observed that young smokers develop atherosclerosis, which is essentially a condition where fatty deposits build up inside the arteries and restrict healthy blood flow. This condition remains silent in its early stages, which is why young adults continue about their day and carrying out normal activities like climbing stairs and exercising. Since they are still able to stay active, they in a way appear fit and healthy on the outside, while internally the damage has already started.

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In addition to fatty deposits, body inflammation is also a key driver of heart damage. “Body inflammation increases after smoking because blood clotting becomes more likely to occur. These two factors combine together to increase the likelihood of experiencing heart attacks and strokes which affects younger adults,” the cardiologist explained his concern.

It is a double whammy, where both atherosclerosis and body inflammation push young adults to life threatening cardiovascular problems.

The cardiologist also shared troubling insight on how blood vessels age earlier than regular in smoker, “Smokers develop blood vessels which have an appearance of age that is advanced compared to non-smokers. The body experiences blood vessel elastic loss at an accelerated rate which results in increased heart workload during blood circulation.”

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The other risks include:

High blood pressure

Coronary artery disease

Irregular heart rhythms

Reduced oxygen supply to the heart

Higher risk of sudden cardiac events

Why do people miss warning signs?

With so much happening inside the body, there must be some signs, right? Turns out there are subtle warning signs. They may not be painful or dramatic, which is why many people brush them aside. Since these symptoms usually overlap with other lifestyle issues like stress, exhaustion or poor fitness levels, they are frequently dismissed as everyday fatigue rather than early signs of heart damage.

Dr Krishna listed these subtle symptoms people ignore include:

Getting tired more easily during physical activity

Shortness of breath

Faster heartbeat after mild exertion

Occasional chest tightness

Reduced stamina during workouts

Where does ‘social smoking’ stands?

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Certain groups of young adults smoke only in social settings, where smoking acts as a social lubricant during parties, hangouts, or while drinking with friends. However, the cardiologist rebutted the idea that this is harmless, warning that smoking is not safe even if it happens only occasionally, on weekends or at parties.

If you quit smoking, can your heart recover?

Quit smoking to see improvements. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Can quitting cigarettes help? The expert shared an affirmative answer, that yes the body actually begins to heal itself at an ‘unexpected pace’ after a person quits smoking.

What are the immediate health improvements? Dr Krishna described, “The human body shows blood circulation improvements and decreased carbon monoxide levels within a few days after a person stops smoking. The probability of developing heart disease decreases progressively throughout the subsequent months and years.”

So, based on the cardiologist's observation, it shows that those who quit smoking between ages 20 and 30 experience significant cardiovascular risk reduction which also helps to restore their initial vascular health state before any vascular damage reaches its final stage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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