Snoring every night? Neurosurgeon explains it could be quietly affecting your health and memory

A large number of people have a habit of snoring at night. Though snoring is often dismissed as a harmless nighttime habit. Many people believe that they snore when they are tired. However, persistent snoring can not only impact the sleep quality, but also the memory, concentration, heart health, and even overall well-being.

Snoring can quietly affecting your health and memory.(Pexel)

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​Also read | 'Snoring means you're dying in your sleep 300+ times per night': Sleep doctor shares 10 sleep habits

Impact of snoring

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nitin Dange, director at Interventional Neurologist and Neurosurgeon, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, shared the impact of snoring on mental health.

“Snoring is commonly seen in a majority of people and is considered extremely normal due to tiredness or ageing. But, understand that snoring can be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder known as obstructive sleep apnea, where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep,” said Dr Nitin.

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{{^usCountry}} And when snoring happens, the brain and body may not receive enough oxygen, affecting the overall well-being of an individual. Moreover, constant snoring is also known to affect the health and memory of an individual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And when snoring happens, the brain and body may not receive enough oxygen, affecting the overall well-being of an individual. Moreover, constant snoring is also known to affect the health and memory of an individual. {{/usCountry}}

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Snoring is commonly seen in a majority of people and is considered extremely normal due to tiredness or ageing. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} How snoring affects health and memory {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How snoring affects health and memory {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Nitin, a good night’s sleep is necessary for the brain to rest, process information, and even store memories. Snoring can be an indicator of sleep apnea, and if not addressed on time, constant snoring can lead to frequent oxygen drops in the blood, and disrupts restorative REM sleep, and cause cognitive decline and memory loss in patients. People who snore heavily tend to experience sleep disruption without even knowing it. Hence, those who tend to snore often may feel tired, irritable, or unable to concentrate during the day. So, over time, poor sleep quality because of snoring can take a toll on the memory, attention span, decision-making, and learning ability.

Dr Nitin highlighted that if the person snores and is unable to sleep properly, then he/she can feel irritable, cranky, or groggy on waking up. They may forget things more often, struggle to concentrate at work, and feel mentally sluggish. Many will forget where they kept the keys, wallet, or an important document. Likewise, snoring and sleep apnea can also be associated with high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, anxiety, and depression. So, make sure to understand the cause behind snoring and manage it with the help of an expert.

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It is necessary to maintain an optimum weight for the patient, as excess weight can narrow the airway. (Pexel)

How to reduce snoring?

⦿ It is necessary to maintain an optimum weight for the patient, as excess weight can narrow the airway.

⦿ Make sure to sleep on your side instead of your back.

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⦿ Quit smoking as it can cause irritation and inflammation of the airways, and avoid alcohol and even heavy meals before hitting the sack.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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