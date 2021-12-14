Soha Ali Khan is serving us fresh fitness goals with one leg burpees

Soha Ali Khan's fitness videos on her Instagram profile always manages to serve us with all the motivation we need. They also make us look a little bad, since the actor takers up high intensity workouts that are mostly beyond our reach. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and some of them are not for the faint-hearted.

Soha keeps sharing snippets of her workout routine on her Instagram profile with the intension of motivating her Instagram family to start taking their fitness routines seriously. And, each one of them makes us wonder if there is anything at all that Soha cannot do. Soha can use anywhere and anything to her fitness benefits. From turning her living room into her fitness arena to making use of the staircase at her home to go squats, Soha believes that no excuse is good enough to skip workouts.

For Tuesday, Soha demonstrated for her Instagram family how all we need is only one leg to stand on. For the midweek, the actor chose one leg burpees to work out on her body. In the video, recently shared on her Instagram family, the actor can be seen balancing her body on both of her palms and on one leg. Then she can be seen using her living room window as support to do a hand stand with only her one leg supported against the wall. "Sometimes all you need is a leg to stand on," she captioned her video. She also shared her fitness state of mind in the form of these hashtags with her post - #workoutmotivation and #onelegburpees. Take a look at her video here:

One leg burpees, as performed by Soha in the video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening of the major muscle groups of the body. They also help in improving the cardiovascular health and shedding the extra calories of the body.

