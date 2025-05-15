Sonali Kulkarni, 50, doesn’t want to be thin at the cost of her health; says slimming drugs are common in Bollywood

For actress Sonali Kulkarni, eating healthy, exercising daily and indulging in her favourite outdoor activity - biking - are her non-negotiables to remain physically and mentally fit at the age of 50. While she understands that showbiz demands people with a “leaner” frame, what she has always been unwilling to compromise on is her holistic health. That, unfortunately, may not hold true for many in the film industry. Sonali Kulkarni says that off-screen, many people are battling eating disorders and resorting to weight loss drugs to maintain their onscreen persona. Indian actress Sonali Kulkarni shares her fitness mantra, reveals she refrains from taking weight loss drugs.(Instagram)

In an interview to HT Health Shots, she shares, “I am at a point in life where I support myself and I tell myself ‘I am unique. My size is my size’. I don’t think that at the cost of my health, I want to be thin. There is a fashion of becoming thin and thinner. I understand there is a demand for that because I work on screen. The leaner you are, the better you look on screen. But it is so common to have friends who have the problem of throwing up what they eat (bulimia nervosa), and they are also consuming weight loss drugs.”

Sonali is particularly concerned about the way these weight management practices are impacting the overall quality of life of the people consuming them.

“It concerns me to see the ‘chid-chid’ they do, the way they treat their personal staff, the way they react to co-stars… all agitated 'ki khatam karo'. It is also a sight to see many people without make-up. I feel at the cost of what we are taking these? Until and unless, it is prescribed by your physician (for a problem), why are you going for it? The brunt is always borne by your close ones, your family. People sometimes forget they have a family and only start living for the persona on screen,” she adds.

The National Award-winning actress, who has featured in critically acclaimed Hindi and Marathi films, considers herself in a “happy place”. Her work kitty has projects, she is actively involved in social causes she believes in, she prioritises fitness, and loves the company of her husband and daughter. “I want to realise what I have. Unless I value what I have, I will also pursue what I don’t have,” Sonali says on a philosophical note.

Sonali Kulkarni opens up about the prevalence of eating disorders and consumption of weight loss drugs in the film industry.(Instagram)

Sonali Kulkarni’s approach to fitness at 50

As far as her own health and fitness is concerned, Sonali Kulkarni is trying to listen to her body and make necessary changes to how she exercises and what she eats.

“Since the past five years, I can see that there are a lot of changes in my physique and body. Touching 50 has definitely made me a little more humble towards my health and everybody else’s health. I see my parents aging, and how they are trying to keep fit even though they are 80-plus. That is a huge inspiration. I take the changes in my body as a warning that is telling me that ‘You're probably crossing one phase of your life and you're ready for a new one’. So, fitness at present, is the most expensive thing… and I definitely want to be rich in that sense,” she asserts.

Mindful Eating and Wellness Practices

Are there any specific wellness rituals that you follow? “I am an actor and I am aware that I need to take care of my mental and physical fitness. I weight train every alternate day. I jog every alternate day. Seasonally, I change my workouts. Until the end of 2024, I was doing yoga. Presently, I am doing different exercises. I also like walking a lot. I just try not to have excuses about not having time for fitness,” Sonali says.

On the diet front, she practices mindful eating. “I am a major foodie and there are times when I have wished that there was an hour in our lives where we could happily enjoy everything - mangoes, puran poli and gulab jamuns! Having said that, I do mind what I eat. I am on nachni (ragi or finger millet) these days because it is summer. Nachni is very light and good for digestion,” advises Sonali.

ALSO READ: What is the best cereal for weight loss? Doctor reveals why you should eat ragi flour, quinoa, oats, barley, kuttu atta

In all of this, there’s just one thing she cannot give up. And that is her cup of tea!

“I have followed lifestyle coach Dr Sarita Davare’s diet for the longest time. But whenever I discuss my diet or obstacles with her or anyone else, they say, ‘Why don't you stop chai?’ So I ask them, ‘What is the problem with one cup chai?’ I see some people say, 'Let us turn vegan, let us not have milk (dairy)'… I have an eternal fight with people who are trying to make a complete and drastic shift in their diet to be thin, which I am very scared of. I like to maintain a normal routine because I like to maintain my mental fitness as well.”

Talking of mental wellness, Sonali says we live in challenging times. “We are trying to find ‘What I should be’ rather than ‘Who am I’. We are always comparing. I personally like to be a little considerate about the challenges that we face and the lack of community that we are becoming. We are all becoming islands.”

Sonali Kulkarni’s Health Advice for Women

“It is mandatory to workout. We have to give at least 45 minutes a day for our fitness. It has to be a dedicated effort - be it a Surya Namaskar, Yoga session, cardiovascular activities such as walking and running, weight training, or anything people like. And when it comes to food habits, normalise having early dinner and eating with your family. Life reminds you you are in a good place if you follow these little things,” she concludes.