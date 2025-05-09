What is the best cereal for weight loss? Doctor reveals why you should eat ragi flour, quinoa, oats, barley, kuttu atta

If you're trying to boost your fibre intake, you are likely already focusing on foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds. But grains, often thought of as just a carb source, can be a natural source of fibre, and help you shed kilos, too. From ragi to our beloved oats, the cereal and grain choices that we have at our fingertips are vast. And while there are some cereal options that contain absolutely no fibre and have little benefit for weight loss, there are others that provide a hefty supply of this nutrient, and can aid weight loss. Also read | Dietician shares top 5 protein-rich foods Oats, quinoa and ragi flour are great. But if you're looking to spice up your whole-grain game, it's time that buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) enters the chat. (Freepik)

Can ragi flour, oats, barley, quinoa aid weight loss?

In an interview with HT, Dr Arun Prasad, senior consultant, bariatric and gastrointestinal surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, shared that to lose weight, it is important to eat whole grains that provide filling fibre and protein instead of empty-calorie added sugars, and added that grains, especially whole grains, can be part of a healthy weight loss plan.

He said: “When trying to lose weight, choosing the right type of cereal can make a significant difference. Whole grains are rich in fibre, promote satiety, and offer essential nutrients without adding excess calories. Among the top choices is ragi flour, or finger millet, known for its weight-loss-friendly properties.”

Dr Prasad added, “Cereals like ragi flour, oats, barley, quinoa, and buckwheat (kuttu) are powerful allies for weight loss. They promote fullness, support digestion, and keep blood sugar stable. When combined with an active lifestyle, these grains can help you meet your health and weight goals naturally.”

Lean on these cereals and grains to get some extra nutrients in your diet in a natural way, and also lose weight:

Ragi is excellent source of calcium and iron, making it ideal for those on plant-based diets. (Freepik)

1. Ragi Flour (finger millet)

Dr Prasad said, “Ragi is a highly nutritious, gluten-free grain rich in fibre and low on the glycemic index. It keeps you full for longer, helping reduce overall calorie intake. It’s also an excellent source of calcium and iron, making it ideal for those on plant-based diets. Ragi flour can be used to make rotis, porridge, or pancakes — great for breakfast or dinner.”

Oats can be made into porridge, overnight oats, or even savoury upma. (Freepik)

2. Oats

“Oats are widely popular for weight loss. They contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that slows digestion, promotes fullness, and helps reduce cholesterol. For better nutritional value, choose steel-cut or rolled oats over instant varieties. Oats can be made into porridge, overnight oats, or even savoury upma,” Dr Prasad added.

Barley can be used in soups, salads, or as a rice substitute. (Freepik)

3. Barley

He said, “Barley is another fibre-rich grain that supports weight loss. Its soluble fibre content helps control blood sugar and keeps hunger at bay. Barley also adds bulk to meals without increasing calorie count. It can be used in soups, salads, or as a rice substitute.”

Quinoa is great for blood sugar control and satiety. (Freepik)

4. Quinoa

Dr Prasad said, “Though technically a seed, quinoa is often grouped with cereals due to its preparation and nutritional profile. It’s a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It’s also high in fibre and low on the glycemic index, making it great for blood sugar control and satiety.”

Buckwheat is ideal for detox diets and helps improve metabolism. (Freepik)

5. Buckwheat

“Buckwheat or kuttu atta is gluten-free and rich in fibre, antioxidants, and protein. It’s ideal for detox diets and helps improve metabolism. It can be used in rotis or as a porridge base,” he added.

How to include them in your diet? Here's what Dr Prasad suggested:

⦿ Breakfast: Ragi or oats porridge

⦿ Lunch/dinner: Quinoa or barley instead of white rice

⦿ Snacks: Millet or oats-based snacks

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.