Sonnalli Seygall has an easy fix for healthy glowing skin. Watch video

Sonnalli Seygall is our fitness goal. The actor, when not working, is usually spotted in the quaint corners of her gym or in a workout setup, engrossed in her yoga routine, Sonnalli swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and believes in focusing her dedication and hard work in working on her body and mind. Sonnalli’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various yoga asanas. Sonnalli also keeps traveling to Rishikesh – the yoga capital of the country. The pictures and videos of Sonnalli engrossed in asanas in Rishikesh are drool-worthy as well as envy-inducing.

Sonnalli, besides sharing dollops of motivation for her fans on how to ace yoga – ranging from beginner stage to the advanced stage – is also known for sharing health information on her Instagram profile. From skincare to diet tips on how to perfect the post-workout meal, Sonnalli’s social media is dedicated to everything revolving on health and fitness.

Sonnalli, a day back, chose to share an important information and a quick fix for the skin on her Instagram profile. With the dust around and the hectic schedule that we go through, we often forget to take care of our skin. This leads to rashes, rough skin and not having the healthy and the glowing skin that we crave for. Addressing the same, Sonnalli shared a quick fix on how to get instant glowing skin. In the video, Sonnalli can be seen washing her face with carbonated water. She can also be seen pouring the water directly on her face. Then, she can be seen patting her face dry with a towel and showing the end result to her fans. “Skin care Wednesday,” wrote Sonnalli. Take a look:

Washing face with carbonated water helps in reviving the skin in multiple ways. It helps in unclogging the cores of the skin. It also helps in getting rid of the excess oil. Washing the face daily with carbonated water also helps in reducing the risk of acne.