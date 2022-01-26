Sonnalli Seygall's AcroYoga session is all about 'peace, joy'

Sonnalli Seygall is in love with AcroYoga. The actor, who recently made a trip to Rishikesh, is flooding Instagram with pictures of her AcroYoga session. Sonnalli's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her workout routine. From acing the backwards walk on all fours to casually showing off shoulder mobility with a gym rod, Sonnalli always manages to make us fall in love with fitness.

Sonnalli spent her Christmas and New Year in Rishikesh. From taking a tour of the city embedded with temples to learning to make dumpling at a local restaurant, to acing yoga positions by a flowing river and with mountains lined in the backdrop, Sonnalli did it all. However, no excuse is good enough to keep her away from her fitness routine. Basking in the glow of the morning sun, Sonnalli also opted for yoga routines in the hill station.

Sonnalli, a day back, shared a picture of herself acing yet another AcroYoga routine. AcroYoga is a combination of acrobats and yoga which involves two people and is done by the process of lifting one fitness partner upwards. In the recent picture shared by Sonnalli, the actor can be seen posing mid-air, with her fitness part balancing her body on his legs. With her legs folded and hands performing mudras, Sonnalli can be seen connecting with her inner self through this routine. "Peace, joy and everything in between," Sonnalli aptly captioned her picture and also shared her state of mind.

AcroYoga comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving concentration and creating body awareness. It also helps in getting over the fear of failure. Since AcroYoga usually involves two people, it helps in building trust and the sense of community. It also helps in enhancing the flexibility of the body.