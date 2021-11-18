Soothe your cough and sore throat with these 5 natural remedies

The winter season is here, and while we love it for all things cozy and comforting (read: hot chocolate and momos), it brings with it a series of health issues, including a sore throat and many other allergies. Plus, the increasing pollution is scaring us out of our wits, what with the Air Quality Level (AQI) reaching dangerously high levels.

Most of you may have experienced a sore throat over the last few weeks. And unfortunately, this is the time of the year when such issues are particularly common. We often turn to syrups and lozenges without a second thought, but think a little and turn to natural ingredients for help!

DR ASHOK SHARMA, SENIOR CONSULTANT PHYSICIAN (AYURVEDA) TELLS HEALTHSHOTS MORE ABOUT SUCH REMEDIES TO TREAT COUGH.

1. CLOVE

Laung or clove is one of the most preferred home remedies to soothe a sore throat. Take a piece of clove and a little rock salt, and consume them together. This will help you get rid of any kind of throat soreness in a short period of time, since the combination helps to relieve inflammation.

2. LICORICE OR MULETHI

“Chewing licorice or mulethi is another good way to deal with a sore throat, particularly during the winter season. One can also make tea using licorice. All you need to do is add a few twigs in boiling water. After a few minutes, strain the tea and add some honey to it,” shares Dr Sharma.

3. BLACK CARDAMOM

This might have been unheard of, but a small pod of badi elaichi can work wonders for your sore throat, says Dr Sharma. It is rich in antioxidants, and can help to combat both dry cough and other throat-related issues during the winter season. So, you know what to keep handy!

4. HONEY AND GINGER

Having hot water with ginger and honey is effective in soothing coughs. While natural is the way to go, Dr Sharma also advises having lozenges that specifically have ginger and honey since they soothe the throat. “Some of them can help you in a short period of time,” he adds.

5. SIP ON LUKEWARM WATER

Hydration is key to dealing with a sore throat. Although our consumption of water goes down drastically during the winter season, it is essential that we keep sipping on lukewarm water, so that the throat remains moist. This helps to protect oneself from throat infections, and at the same time, soothes it, in case there’s any such issue, says Dr Sharma.

ANY OTHER ADVICE TO GUARD AGAINST COUGH?

At the end of the day, it all boils down to the immunity of your respiratory system. “Some people are allergic to citrus fruits and others to cold foods. So make sure to avoid these during this time of the year. One can also have chyawanprash in case they are not diabetic or suffer from hypertension. Also, avoid going out in the wee hours of the morning, when the sun isn’t out. That’s when pollution is at its maximum,” he concludes.

