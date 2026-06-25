Speech language pathologist shares early signs of aphasia one should never ignore

Aphasia is a neurological disorder that affects how a person speaks, understands language, reads or writes. Although it affects an individual’s communication skills through the brain's language networks, it does not affect intelligence.

People with aphasia can have difficulty putting words together. (Pexel)

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According to speech language pathologist and speech therapist Shivam Singh, head of the speech and audiology department at Marengo Asia Institutes of Neurosciences, the condition is common after a stroke. It may also be caused by brain injury, brain tumours, infections, or neurodegenerative diseases.

Speaking with HT Lifestyle on the occasion of Aphasia Awareness Month, which is observed every June, he shared a list of warning signs that one should look out for to detect the disease early, get a diagnosis and start treatment in a timely manner.

1. Trouble finding the right words

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{{^usCountry}} An early warning sign that most people ignore is when individuals start having trouble finding the right words while speaking, noted the speech language pathologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An early warning sign that most people ignore is when individuals start having trouble finding the right words while speaking, noted the speech language pathologist. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In fact, they may suddenly have trouble naming objects, use a wrong word or phrase while talking with others, or may start hesitating a lot as they talk,” he shared. 2. Trouble understanding spoken language {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In fact, they may suddenly have trouble naming objects, use a wrong word or phrase while talking with others, or may start hesitating a lot as they talk,” he shared. 2. Trouble understanding spoken language {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another sign that is commonly seen is trouble in understanding the spoken language. Individuals experiencing the condition can look confused during conversations, often ask people to repeat themselves or struggle to follow simple instructions. 3. Trouble reading and writing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another sign that is commonly seen is trouble in understanding the spoken language. Individuals experiencing the condition can look confused during conversations, often ask people to repeat themselves or struggle to follow simple instructions. 3. Trouble reading and writing {{/usCountry}}

People with aphasia can have difficulty understanding written text. (Pexel)

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When it comes to issues with reading and writing in aphasia patients, it is not limited to reading books or writing long essays. According to Shivam Singh, early signs of reading difficulties include difficulty understanding newspaper articles, text messages, or signboards.

“People with aphasia may also find themselves suddenly unable to write coherent sentences, spell familiar words, or compose messages that once came easily,” he shared.

4. Broken speech

A prominent sign of aphasia is broken speech. In such cases, an individual may speak broken sentences which are neither well-formed nor meaningful.

“These symptoms often appear suddenly, especially when aphasia is caused by a stroke,” highlighted the speech language pathologist. “If a person suddenly starts talking differently or has problems with understanding language, reading or writing, this should be treated as a medical emergency. Time-sensitive intervention can greatly improve outcomes of recovery.”

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Shivam Singh pointed out that communication problems are not a normal part of ageing. Early diagnosis, neurologic assessment, and timely intervention through speech-language therapy can help individuals with aphasia recover their ability to communicate.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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