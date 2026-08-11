Spider-Man Tom Holland’s ‘easy’ 3-move workout is leaving even gym freaks exhausted: Most can’t match his 27-round score

Tom Holland’s fitness has long been part of his preparation for playing Spider-Man, and one of his CrossFit performances is now attracting renewed attention online. The actor’s personal best in the challenging “Cindy” workout has resurfaced, with fitness enthusiasts attempting to match his score.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Holland previously revealed in an interview with Men’s Health that his best score was 27 rounds of Cindy in 20 minutes. The workout may look simple on paper, but completing that many rounds requires considerable strength, stamina and pace. (Also read: Rahul Gandhi reveals how he stays fit at 56 with martial arts, swimming, running and yoga; shares advice for Gen Z )

Fitness creators take on Tom Holland’s challenge

Holland’s 27-round score has prompted several gym freaks and fitness enthusiasts online to take on the challenge, but most have struggled to match the actor’s impressive benchmark.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fitness coach Colin took on the challenge on Instagram and completed 24 rounds, while content creator Logan Parke came close with 26 rounds, but still fell short of Holland’s record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fitness coach Colin took on the challenge on Instagram and completed 24 rounds, while content creator Logan Parke came close with 26 rounds, but still fell short of Holland’s record. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Hybrid athlete Jesal Patel completed 20 rounds and jokingly declared, “Tom is not a human.” While, health coach Gabi Mika managed 13 rounds in her attempt, showing just how demanding the 20-minute workout can be even for people who regularly train.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several others have also recorded their attempts online, with many falling short of Holland’s 27-round record. The growing challenge has left people impressed by just how much strength, stamina and pace are required to match the Spider-Man star.

What is the Cindy workout?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cindy is a 20-minute bodyweight circuit made up of just three exercises: pull-ups, push-ups and squats.

The objective is straightforward: set a timer for 20 minutes and complete as many full rounds as possible, maintaining good form throughout.

Holland’s version consists of:

5 pull-ups

10 push-ups

15 squats

Once you complete the squats, you immediately return to the pull-ups and repeat the sequence until the 20-minute timer runs out. Holland’s 27-round score means he completed 27 full rounds of the circuit within the allotted time, making his performance particularly demanding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Why the workout is so challenging

Although Cindy uses only bodyweight exercises, the short rest periods and repeated movements make it a demanding full-body workout.

The circuit combines pulling, pushing and lower-body movements, while the continuous format also challenges cardiovascular endurance. The workout can therefore work both muscular strength and stamina in a relatively short period.

However, you do not need to match Holland’s score to benefit from the workout. Like many CrossFit routines, Cindy can be scaled according to an individual's fitness level and experience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.