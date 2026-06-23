‘Stop tea, stop rice’: Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar calls out biggest weight-loss scam hiding on social media

Weight-loss advice on social media is everywhere, but not all of it is meant for you. From extreme diet trends and endless cups of black coffee to misleading transformation photos, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who has worked with stars like Kareena Kapoor, explains in her June 23 Instagram post why personalised guidance matters far more than viral health hacks. (Also read: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ‘diabetic earlier’; reveals how he lost 20 kg and became free from all medicines )

Rujuta Diwekar warns against weight loss myths

Rujuta Diwekar warns against misleading online health advice and its dangers. (Instagram)

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“I was in the office when I received a call from a man who said, ‘Madam, I don’t know what to do anymore.’ I asked him what he was talking about, and he replied, ‘Weight loss. One person says stop eating rice, another says stop drinking tea. I am completely confused,’” recalls Rujuta.

The man went on to tell her that he had stopped eating rice for three days and was surviving on three cups of black coffee a day.

“I asked him what he did for a living. He said he was an on-field salesperson. I then asked him, ‘If you’ve stopped eating rice, what are you eating?’ He said he was eating rotis instead. But who is going to make that many rotis every day? And tomorrow someone will tell you to eat protein rotis, which will only increase your expenses and keep your family in the kitchen longer,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Rujuta points out that such extreme dietary changes often create more problems than solutions. “If you’re only drinking black coffee, chances are you’re dealing with constipation. There may be stress at home and frustration during your commute too. People rarely talk about these side effects, but they are very real,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rujuta points out that such extreme dietary changes often create more problems than solutions. “If you’re only drinking black coffee, chances are you’re dealing with constipation. There may be stress at home and frustration during your commute too. People rarely talk about these side effects, but they are very real,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Three types of online advice-givers to avoid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three types of online advice-givers to avoid {{/usCountry}}

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According to Rujuta, people should be cautious about whom they follow online for health advice.

1. Accounts obsessed with transformation pictures

“These people are advertising to you in the name of motivation. If you ask them whether you will also lose 15 kilos in two months, they will immediately say that results depend on the individual. If that’s the case, why are they using those dramatic before-and-after pictures as promises?” she questioned.

2. Trolls disguised as experts

“Many people claim to be sharing information in the public interest, but their real objective is self-promotion. They spend their time calling others frauds, fools or cheats because social media algorithms reward outrage and trolling. Constantly consuming such content is not good for your health either,” Rujuta said.

3. Influencers who lack transparency

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Rujuta stressed the importance of disclosure when creators are paid to promote products. “Everyone knows people earn money through social media. But if someone is being paid to promote vitamin D supplements, creatine, probiotic yoghurt or yoga pants, they should clearly mention that it is paid, sponsored or a collaboration. Hiding that information is dishonest,” she said.

Seek advice from people who know you

The nutritionist believes that the most important rule is to seek guidance from people who understand your lifestyle and circumstances. “When it comes to health, relationships, money or even travel, take advice only from people who know you. They should know your age, your stage of life, whether you’re getting married, raising children, running a business or working a demanding job,” she explained.

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According to Rujuta, good advice is not something that works for two weeks or two months. Instead, it should be sustainable for decades.

“The best health advice is advice that you can follow comfortably for 20 or 30 years without troubling your family or spending excessive amounts of money. Building good health is not about spending more money; it’s about using your intelligence wisely,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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