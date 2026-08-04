Struggling with chronic cough, sore throat? Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab warns it may be sign of poor gut health

If you're constantly clearing your throat, waking up with a sore throat, battling a hoarse or raspy voice, or feeling like there's stubborn mucus that just won't go away, you might assume it's a lingering cold, allergies, or another respiratory issue. But the real culprit could be somewhere you least expect: your gut. Poor gut health doesn't always show up as bloating or stomach pain – sometimes it manifests in surprisingly subtle ways, with symptoms that seem completely unrelated to digestion.

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Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, is drawing attention to some of the lesser-known signs of poor gut health. In an Instagram video shared on August 3, he explains that symptoms such as a chronic cough and a raspy voice may actually be linked to reflux rather than a respiratory issue, and shares simple ways to help manage them.

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Unusual symptoms of poor gut health

{{^usCountry}} Poor gut health doesn't always announce itself through digestive symptoms. Sometimes, seemingly unrelated signs, such as a persistent cough, a raspy voice, or stubborn throat mucus that refuses to clear, may actually point to an underlying gut issue rather than a respiratory condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Poor gut health doesn't always announce itself through digestive symptoms. Sometimes, seemingly unrelated signs, such as a persistent cough, a raspy voice, or stubborn throat mucus that refuses to clear, may actually point to an underlying gut issue rather than a respiratory condition. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Salhab, “These symptoms seem random…but they may all be connected. If you have a chronic cough, constantly clear your throat, always feel like there’s a lump in your throat, have a hoarse or raspy voice, produce excess throat mucus, or have a sore throat that won’t go away, you may have laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), also known as silent reflux.”

The gastroenterologist explains that unlike typical acid reflux, many people with LPR never experience heartburn. Instead, stomach contents travel up the oesophagus and into the throat and voice box, irritating these sensitive tissues.

Simple hacks that help

Dr Salhab outlines five lesser-known tricks that can make a big difference in LPR symptoms.

Don’t drink large amounts of water with meals. Instead, sip small amounts and hydrate between meals.

Wait about 30 minutes after eating before drinking a large glass of water to avoid overfilling the stomach.

Avoid carbonated beverages, which can increase stomach pressure and worsen reflux.

Chew sugar-free gum after meals to increase saliva, which helps clear reflux from the oesophagus.

Sleep on your left side, which has been shown to reduce nighttime reflux.

The role of sodium alginate suspension

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Dr Salhab highlights that sodium alginate suspension is one of the most underrated remedies for treating the symptoms of laryngopharyngeal reflux. It works by preventing stomach acid from reaching the throat and irritating its tissues, which can significantly improve symptoms.

The gastroenterologist elaborates, “One of the most underrated treatments is sodium alginate suspension. It’s made from brown seaweed (algae) and forms a protective raft that floats on top of the stomach contents, helping prevent reflux from reaching the throat. Clinical studies have shown it can significantly improve throat clearing, chronic cough, hoarseness, and the lump-in-the-throat sensation, and recent clinical guidelines include sodium alginate suspension as part of first-line treatment for many people with LPR.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.