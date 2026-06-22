AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 6 ways to manage acid reflux without medications

There are many medications to remedy the condition. However, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on June 20, and shared a list of ways to deal with the situation without resorting to medicines. They are presented as follows.

According to the Cleveland Clinic website, the burning sensation is caused by the inner tissues of the oesophagus getting irritated and inflamed by the acid. While it is not a disease per se, it can seriously affect the quality of life.

Acid reflux is a common condition, especially in desi households. It is when the acid present in the stomach travels up the oesophagus, and causes a burning sensation that may reach the throat.

1. Sleep on your left side While everyone has their favourite side to sleep on, in the case of acid reflux, Dr Sethi suggested sleeping on the left side in particular. He explained the benefit, stating, “Left-side sleeping clears stomach acid faster and cuts oesophageal acid exposure time compared to back or right-side sleeping.”

2. Stop eating two to three hours before bed An early dinner is always beneficial for health. It allows the body time to start digestion before getting into the rest mode and utilise the nutrition better. Having dinner two to three hours before sleeping also ensures that the stomach acid is not disturbed right before bed. “Late meals significantly increase nighttime acid exposure compared to eating earlier,” noted the gastroenterologist.

3. Raise the head of your bed Most people prefer their heads to be raised by the pillow while sleeping. One of the remedies that Dr Sethi shared for acid reflux involves raising the head by six to eight inches. As he explained, “Elevating (the head) six to eight inches cuts nighttime acid exposure time by up to 67 percent in studies - no pills, just gravity.”

4. Cut refined carbs and sugar, not spicy food It is popular perception that consuming spicy foods triggers acid reflux. However, according to Dr Sethi, that is not the case, and high consumption of sugar and carbohydrates is the thing to be blamed. “Reflux tracks closer to sugar than to ‘trigger foods' like spice,” he stated.

5. Walk after meals Walking after meals is one of the best habits to support healthy digestion. According to Dr Sethi, a 10-minute walk after meals, especially dinner, can significantly lower the risk of acid reflux.

6. Chew sugar-free gum after meals A surprising habit that can help with managing acid reflux is chewing gum after meals. “Gum boosts swallowing frequency, which clears acid out of your oesophagus faster,” explained Dr Sethi. However, he did caution against chewing peppermint gums, stating, “It can backfire by relaxing the valve that's supposed to keep acid down.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.