Ludhiana hospital starts telemedicine programme with America’s Cleveland Clinic

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 20:13 IST

The Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) here has partnered with the Cleveland Clinic, USA, in telemedicine (the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology).

As per a communiqué issued by the hospital, the telemedicine programme was inaugurated by chief minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh through a video conference.

The chief minister, according to the communiqué, lauded the contribution of the college and hospital in the northwestern region over the past 125 years. The CM stated that he was confident the people of Punjab would benefit by this initiative.

Dr Jeyaraj D Pandian, principal and professor of neurology, who is in-charge of the programme, stated this partnership would provide citizens of Punjab an opportunity to explore complex health queries, novel treatment options for rare diseases and, most importantly, empower themselves to make informed decisions by seeking medical advice from two esteemed organisations, CMCH and Cleveland Clinic, without having to travel out of Punjab.

Some of the areas of telemedicine services through this initiative will include cancer, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, pulmonology and general medicine.

The Cleveland Clinic will also share its expertise on Covid-19 and related patient issues in collaboration with CMCH physicians.

“We eagerly look forward to this collaboration,” said Rob Stall, executive director, Cleveland Clinic International Operations.