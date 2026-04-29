Study finds that people who took GLP-1 drugs regain about 10 kg within 18 months of stopping

Researchers have found that people who take GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which gained popularity for aiding weight loss, regain the kilos they shed during the medicine course within1½ years of stopping the drug.

Those quitting Ozempic, Wegovy and other drugs regained weight four times faster than those using just diet and exercise. (Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Can Ozempic usage hurt kidneys? Nephrologist shares why it happens and warning signs: ‘Symptoms like nausea, vomiting…’

The peer-reviewed study was published in the Medical Journal in January 2026. It observed 37 studies following 9,300 participants on 13 weight-loss medications.

The study

The study found that those who took weight-loss medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1 drugs regained the weight they had lost after 18 months. Moreover, they returned to their baseline weight. They regained weight four times faster than those who used behavioural practices, such as diet and exercise.

People who took the most common categories of weight-loss drugs tended to regain about 22 pounds in the first year after stopping. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In addition to regaining the weight, people on these drugs also returned to pre-drug levels of key markers of their cardiometabolic health, including blood pressure and cholesterol, about 17 months after coming off all weight-loss drugs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition to regaining the weight, people on these drugs also returned to pre-drug levels of key markers of their cardiometabolic health, including blood pressure and cholesterol, about 17 months after coming off all weight-loss drugs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Additionally, Sam West, a physiology researcher at Oxford University who co-wrote the study, told The Washington Post that the people who took the most common categories of weight-loss drugs, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, marketed as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, tended to lose about 33 pounds during their treatment but then regained about 22 pounds (10 kg approximately) in the first year after stopping. “What was particularly striking in our data was just how fast it was regained,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, Sam West, a physiology researcher at Oxford University who co-wrote the study, told The Washington Post that the people who took the most common categories of weight-loss drugs, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, marketed as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, tended to lose about 33 pounds during their treatment but then regained about 22 pounds (10 kg approximately) in the first year after stopping. “What was particularly striking in our data was just how fast it was regained,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Of the 9288 titles screened, only 37 studies were included, with an average treatment duration of 39 weeks and an average follow-up of 32 weeks. The average monthly rate of weight regain was 0.4 kg monthly. All cardiometabolic markers were projected to return to baseline within 1.4 years after discontinuation of GLP-1 drugs. How does the GLP-1 drug work? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 9288 titles screened, only 37 studies were included, with an average treatment duration of 39 weeks and an average follow-up of 32 weeks. The average monthly rate of weight regain was 0.4 kg monthly. All cardiometabolic markers were projected to return to baseline within 1.4 years after discontinuation of GLP-1 drugs. How does the GLP-1 drug work? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the uninitiated, GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) helps regulate blood sugar levels by stimulating insulin secretion, suppressing glucagon secretion (which raises blood sugar levels), and slowing stomach emptying, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.

The GLP-1 drug is used by millions because it works remarkably well by reducing food cravings, slowing digestion, and keeping you feeling full for longer. But so far, there has been comparatively less research on what happens when users stop taking the drugs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON