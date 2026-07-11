Sugar-free products may still spike your sugar levels: Here's what a weight management expert wants you to know

Sugar-free food is considered a better alternative to added sugar. But are they really worth the words? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj, world record holder and weight management expert, shared the reality behind sugar-free food.

Sugar-free products may still spike your sugar intake. (Pexel)

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Reality behind sugar-free

Dr Pratyaksha highlighted that the phrase ‘sugar-free’ can lead consumers to believe that items are also healthy. In truth, what it indicates is that the product has little or no added sugar. It does not ensure low-calorie intake, improved nutrition or assistance with weight management. It is important to decipher beyond front-of-pack claims.

Many sugar-free foods can also have sugars that can still impact blood sugar.

Where hidden sugars sneak in

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{{^usCountry}} “Many sugar-free foods can also contain sugar that can still impact blood sugar levels, including ingredients such as maltodextrin, dextrose, fruit juice concentrate, and sugar alcohol,” said Dr Pratyaksha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many sugar-free foods can also contain sugar that can still impact blood sugar levels, including ingredients such as maltodextrin, dextrose, fruit juice concentrate, and sugar alcohol,” said Dr Pratyaksha. {{/usCountry}}

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Products marked as "no added sugar" may contain naturally occurring sugars from fruits or milk. The more useful route is to read the ingredient list, as it is more informative than rationalising decisions based on marketing claims.

The refined carbohydrate trap

Dr Pratyaksha highlighted that a lot of biscuits, cereals, and snacks that are sugar-free tend to be high in refined flour and starch-based foods that break down into glucose. Such foods can still affect blood sugar levels, but have little fibre or nutritional benefit, so are not as effective for weight management.

Read beyond the label

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Dr Pratyaksha advises that you don’t just stick to the phrase ‘sugar-free.’ Check the nutrition label for the total carbohydrate, fibre, and protein amount, the serving size, plus the ingredients. Items that have higher fibre and protein levels tend to help you feel full for longer and support a more balanced eating pattern.

Check the nutrition label for the total carbohydrate, fibre, and protein amount, the serving size, plus the ingredients.

Choose whole foods

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According to Dr Pratyaksha, it is best to emphasise vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and good-quality protein. These kinds of foods are loaded with nutrients needed for optimal metabolic health, and they're higher in nutrients than their more processed counterparts.

“Not all sugar-free is healthy. Weight management is a whole-diet issue, and reducing sugar does not necessarily lead to successful weight management,” said Dr Pratyaksha. The best ways to achieve long-term health benefits are always to be careful about reading labels or to opt for minimally processed foods.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.