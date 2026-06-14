Summer making your periods itchier? Gynaecologist shares 4 warning signs of irritation and 6 tips to prevent

Cramps, mood swings, bloating and low energy already make periods distressing, both physically and emotionally. The season can also weigh in and influence period-related discomfort. The summer season worsens the period discomfort, primarily because of the scorching heat, damp humidity, and excessive sweating. Know why summer season sees high cases of period-related rashes. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Dr Priya Darshni, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Plush, told us that around the vaginal area, rashes, itching, and infections develop. Many cases are reported around this time, and the doctor sees many such problems in practice. “As a gynaecologist, I often see an increase in complaints of rashes, itching, and discomfort in the vaginal area, especially during periods in this hot and humid weather."

What are these rashes? Anyway, during menstruation, the doctor stated that the vulva is sensitive because of the hormonal changes in the cycle. Summer conditions only exacerbate the problem and create the ideal environment for irritation to occur.

“Common causes include excess moisture and sweat, which can lead to skin peeling. Using sanitary pads for prolonged periods can cause friction and dampness, which may also lead to vaginal yeast infections. Poor ventilation due to tight clothing, like wearing tight jeans all the time, synthetic underwear, or tummy tuckers, can worsen the issue. Chemical irritation from using scented pads or low-quality materials is also another reason,” Dr Darshni detailed the major causes driving summer rashes and infections.

Signs to watch out for: The gynaecologist urged to look out for these signs, which may indicate period-related summer rashes: