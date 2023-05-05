The summer season can be a challenging time not just for the body but also for the skin because as temperatures rise, the heat can become overwhelming and while you may have trained your body to cope with the heat and stay cool, it is also essential to take care of your delicate skin. According to experts, the key to protecting your skin during the summer months is to stay well-hydrated, shield it from excessive sun exposure and minimise any factors that could make you more susceptible to infections. Summer skincare tips: Here's how to save your skin from irreparable damage in hot weather (Photo by John Schnobrich on Unsplash )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajshree Mayekar, MD (Skin and VD), DNB, DDV, Founder, Director and CEO at Perfection Cosmetology Centre, recommended some guidelines, which can help ensure that your skin remains healthy and vibrant throughout the season:

Choose a Sunscreen that Suits Your Skin Type

Choosing a sunscreen that is suitable for your skin type is crucial. If you experience any sensitivities, rashes, or breakouts from the sunscreen, it is important to switch to a different product. It is also essential to check the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of the sunscreen, as this indicates the duration of time you can safely spend in the sun. The sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause serious damage to your skin, leading to issues such as hyperpigmentation, sunburns, and even skin cancer. Whether you are indoors or outdoors, it is crucial to always apply sunscreen in order to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays.

Stay Hydrated

Dehydration doesn't just affect your body, it can also take a toll on your skin. As we perspire, our skin loses hydration. If not replenished regularly, this can result in dry, irritated skin that is more susceptible to sunburn. To avoid this, it's essential to stay well-hydrated by carrying a water bottle with you at all times and taking sips every half an hour. Additionally, incorporating plenty of hydrating juices and summer fruits like a watermelon into your diet can help keep your body and skin healthy. For a more intensive hydration boost, you may want to consider treatments like Hydrating Electroporation Therapy, Oxygen Therapy or Juvederm Refine to pamper and rejuvenate your skin.

Consume Foods High in Antioxidant Properties

Maintaining a healthy diet is crucial for protecting your skin during heat waves. Consuming antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables is highly recommended, as they act as natural oral sunscreens. These foods can help to counteract the harmful effects of solar radiation and provide a protective barrier against oxidative stress caused by the intense summer heat. By incorporating these healthy foods into your diet, you can help safeguard your skin and maintain a healthy, radiant complexion.

Cleanse, Tone and Moisturise Your Skin

It is essential to maintain a regular skincare routine during the summer months, which includes cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. The heat and humidity can cause excess oil production, clogged pores, and increased sweat, making it even more critical to keep your skin clean and hydrated. Cleansing helps remove dirt, oil, and sweat that can accumulate on the skin throughout the day, while toning helps to balance the skin's pH level and minimize pores. Moisturizing helps to prevent dryness, maintain the skin's natural barrier, and protect against damage from UV radiation. By following a regular skincare routine, you can help keep your skin healthy and glowing throughout the summer season.

Avoid Sun Exposure

To prevent sunburns from worsening or occurring again, it is crucial to minimize further exposure to the sun. During the healing process, it is essential to protect the affected area from harmful UV rays. Wearing protective clothing, staying in the shade, and applying extra sunscreen are effective ways to minimize sun exposure. It is advisable to avoid going out between 10 AM – 4 PM, as this is when the sun’s rays are the strongest. However, if you must go out during this time, it is recommended to seek as much shade as possible to protect against the sun's rays.

During the summer, making minor adjustments to your skincare regimen can transform you from a sweaty mess to a glowing lady. It is also wise to include herbal and natural components in your skincare regimen. There are numerous beauty hacks hidden in your kitchen that can greatly benefit your skin during the summer.