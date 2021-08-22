Sunny Leone makes leg day at gym seem fun and that’s the fitness inspo we need

When she is not busy raising the bar of fashion goals, Bollywood hottie Sunny Leone is seen encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle and this Sunday was no different. Performing killer lower body workout at the gym with seated leg press, Sunny made leg day at gym seem fun and that is all the Monday motivation we need to get up and hit the grind this work week.

Taking to her social media handle, Sunny shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust workout session. The video featured her donning all-black athleisure wear, completed with a pair of pink sneakers and hair pulled back into a high ponytail to keep them off her face during the intense exercise round.

Sunny Leone performs leg press at the gym (Instagram/sunnyleone)

Seated at a leg press machine with her back straight and feet on the pad, shoulder-width apart, Sunny straightened her legs and released the leg press handles. Keeping her entire back, particularly the lower portion, firmly set against the seat, she then lowered her legs towards her chest to press up again.

She captioned the video, “Morning legs !!! (sic)” and punctuated it with a fire emoji which is exactly how we feel after a leg day at the gym.

Benefits:

Leg press is a strength training exercise that builds muscle, reduces the risk of injury and counteracts age-related muscle loss. It is great for beginners or people coming back from an injury and also useful for those who want to isolate a specific muscle.

The exercise targets the quads, hamstrings and glutes and the leg press machine can be an effective fat-loss tool. It develops the gluteus maximus, hamstrings and calves and allows the practitioner to get the health benefits of a barbell squat for developing the quadriceps.

