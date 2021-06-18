Kriti Sanon ‘hates’ squats and we hard relate with her leg day at gym | Watch

One view of Kriti Sanon’s robust workout session during her leg day with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and you will surely be sprinting towards the gym to grind even though we can’t help but hard relate with the Bollywood actor’s “hate” for squats and leg exercises in general. From kettle bell squats to lifting weight for strength, Kriti takes the bar of workout goals a notch higher as she performed leg exercises under Yasmin’s supervision this Friday and her latest video straight from the gym is all the fitness motivation we need to get back into shape after the lockdown.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti shared two videos featuring her donning a black spaghetti top knotted at the waist and teamed with a pair of black shorts. Completing her look with a pair of sky blue sneakers, Kriti pulled back her hair into a top knot to ace the athleisure look.

While the first video featured her effortlessly lifting weights, performing leg presses, squats with kettle bell held near her chest, cable blaster and exercises on the Pilates reformer, the second video played with the original audio where Kriti can be heard saying “I hate squats” and grumbling throughout the workout.

She captioned the video, “Leg day and Me!! @yasminkarachiwala Expectation v/s Reality Or rather…. Instagram v/s Reality Dont forget to Swipe to see how much i love doing legs! (sic).”

Benefits:

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

Apart from developing muscle tone and building strength and flexibility, Pilates has several other benefits including the potential to increase fat loss and leading to a more toned lean-looking physique. It not only increases resilience but also shapes up mental wellness extensively.

Named after its creator, Joseph Pilates, the exercise aims to strengthen the body with focus on proper postural alignment, core strength and muscle balance. Beginners can do most of the Pilates moves at home including the hundred, the roll-up, the shoulder bridge or the criss-cross as they are absolutely fun to do, without the use of a reformer.

Exercising with the kettlebell helps one to build their core muscles as well as the upper body and lower body strength. The target muscles during the exercise are the hamstrings and the quads.

Cable glute kickback or cable butt blaster works the gluteal muscles, helps shape and strength the gluteus. It helps create a fuller, rounder butt by targeting the area where the hamstrings meet the buttocks.

