Home / Fitness / Taapsee Pannu’s robust leg press session for Rashmi Rocket will surely leave bodybuilders impressed

Taapsee Pannu’s robust leg press session for Rashmi Rocket will surely leave bodybuilders impressed

‘Isse zyada weight daala toh haath pe ghar jaana padega’: Rashmi Rocket star Taapsee Pannu after an insane leg workout at the gym with fitness expert Sujeet Kargutkar

fitness Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:32 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Taapsee’s robust leg press session for Rashmi Rocket stuns bodybuilders
Taapsee’s robust leg press session for Rashmi Rocket stuns bodybuilders(Instagram/taapsee)
         

If you thought that Taapsee Pannu’s bodybuilding dedication was making Bollywood’s fitness enthusiasts, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tisca Chopra marvel, wait till you see her latest picture of leg workout at the gym. Training tirelessly for her upcoming sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee is bent on getting natural with her ripped body instead of opting for steroids and it is making even professional bodybuilders’ jaws drop in awe.

The diva has been training under fitness expert Sujeet Kargutkar for quite some time now and carries her humour along to help beat the exercise blues. Treating fans to another glimpse of her robust exercise routine, Taapsee was seen pulling off an insane leg press session.

Lying on a leg press machine with her hips beneath her knees and keeping her feet in line with the knees, Taapsee was featured in the middle of the seated compound weight training exercise. Donning a black spaghetti top with a pair of grey shorts and her curly tresses pulled back with a hairband and into a top knot to keep them off her face, the actor was reflected in the mirror, pushing a beastly weight or resistance away from herself using her legs.

The mirror behind the diva reflected how Taapsee had lowered her knees towards her chest until they were bent 90 degrees to press back up. The picture was captioned, “That moment I tell @sujeetkargutkar Ki isse zyada weight daala toh haath pe ghar jaana padega (If more weight is put, I might have to walk back home on my hands) #RashmiRocket #OneLastSet (sic).”

 

The fans soon emptied their stash of love and respect in the comments section and we do’t balme them. Take a look:

Fans’ comments on Taapsee Pannu’s picture
Fans’ comments on Taapsee Pannu’s picture ( Instagram/taapsee )

Earlier, Taapsee had revealed how she had got her varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before she started training for the sports drama. Encouraging her fitness journey, Shilpa had commented, “Wow!! @taapsee I see not just that ripped body but #dedication (sic)” and punctuated it with heart emojis while Tisca gushed about her dedication level.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tisca Chopra’s comments on Taapsee Pannu’s picture
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Tisca Chopra’s comments on Taapsee Pannu’s picture ( Instagram/taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu plays the titular role of an athlete and is becoming a sprinter for her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket.

