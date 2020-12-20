e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fitness / Taapsee Pannu got varicose veins removed six weeks before Rashmi Rocket training: Those scars can act as evil eye

Taapsee Pannu got varicose veins removed six weeks before Rashmi Rocket training: Those scars can act as evil eye

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing snippets from her hardcore training sessions from the sets of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actor also revealed that she had her varicose veins removed six weeks before starting the training.

fitness Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:01 IST
Nishtha Grover
Nishtha Grover
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Taapsee got her varicose veins removed six weeks before Rashmi Rocket training
Taapsee got her varicose veins removed six weeks before Rashmi Rocket training(Instagram/taapsee)
         

Critically acclaimed actor, Taapsee Pannu has been sharing glimpses from her fitness journey, which she went through for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, with followers. The actor’s Instagram account is currently flooded with pictures of her special meals and gym images featuring the 33-year-old sweating it out and flexing her muscles.

The Pink actor has gone through a lot for the film and she recently revealed that she even got her varicose veins removed just six weeks before commencing the training. Taapsee has been very strict with her diet and her workouts for Rashmi Rocket. Even while she was on a holiday with her sisters and boyfriend in the Maldives, the actor was following a controlled diet given to her by her nutritionist.

Taapsee recently shared pictures from an intense gym session and said that the scars from the varicose veins removal surgery will act as an evil eye now. The caption read, “When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye (sic).”

 

For her training session, Taapsee opted to wear a black sports bra and a matching black halter-neck top over it. She teamed it with a pair of grey running shorts. To complete her gym outfit, Taapsee stepped into a pair of black sneakers and kept her hair off her face by tying them into a tight top knot while also wearing a hairband.

The actor shared another video in which she spoke about the races she ran in her childhood and how everything came full circle when she started training for Rashmi Rocket. She even spoke in detail about the physical and mental challenges that she faced during the training.

 

On the work front, apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee is also shooting for her film Looop Lapeta which stars Tahir Bhasin in the lead role.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela
Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In