Taapsee Pannu got varicose veins removed six weeks before Rashmi Rocket training: Those scars can act as evil eye

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 15:01 IST

Critically acclaimed actor, Taapsee Pannu has been sharing glimpses from her fitness journey, which she went through for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, with followers. The actor’s Instagram account is currently flooded with pictures of her special meals and gym images featuring the 33-year-old sweating it out and flexing her muscles.

The Pink actor has gone through a lot for the film and she recently revealed that she even got her varicose veins removed just six weeks before commencing the training. Taapsee has been very strict with her diet and her workouts for Rashmi Rocket. Even while she was on a holiday with her sisters and boyfriend in the Maldives, the actor was following a controlled diet given to her by her nutritionist.

Taapsee recently shared pictures from an intense gym session and said that the scars from the varicose veins removal surgery will act as an evil eye now. The caption read, “When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye (sic).”

For her training session, Taapsee opted to wear a black sports bra and a matching black halter-neck top over it. She teamed it with a pair of grey running shorts. To complete her gym outfit, Taapsee stepped into a pair of black sneakers and kept her hair off her face by tying them into a tight top knot while also wearing a hairband.

The actor shared another video in which she spoke about the races she ran in her childhood and how everything came full circle when she started training for Rashmi Rocket. She even spoke in detail about the physical and mental challenges that she faced during the training.

On the work front, apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee is also shooting for her film Looop Lapeta which stars Tahir Bhasin in the lead role.

