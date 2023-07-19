Superfood combos for wellness boost: Eat these foods together for multiplying health benefits

Nutrition is the foundation of great health. There is nothing in this world that can work for you better than a right mix of nutrients that can fuel and nourish your body in a variety of ways. However, there are many challenges in our daily routine that can prevent us from enjoying our mandatory dose of wellness, especially in the morning. In the fast-paced world of today, breakfast is often replaced with cookies or sandwich and a tablet of multivitamin, a workout is substituted by a stressful morning meeting, and meditation time is invariably spent in fleshing out a to-do list for the day. (Also read: Monsoon cravings decoded: Why we crave for samosa or pakora during rainy season?) MULTIPLYING WELLNESS: Planning your breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks with the right nutrient combinations can multiply health benefits. (Freepik)

As far as diet and nutrition is concerned, ignoring it not only robs you off the energy to go about your daily routine, but also disturbs your circadian rhythm which further affects your wellness quotient. Meals should not only be timely, but also have the right nutrient mix that fulfil the criteria of a balanced meal. According to research, meal timings can regulate the human circadian system and a delay in meals can affect body functions.

Planning your breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks with the right nutrient combinations can multiply health benefits. Little additions to our foods can go a long way in supporting long-term health. A dash of lemon, or a sprinkle of black pepper, can boost the health benefits of your meal manifold.

Nutritionist Tripti Tandon is her recent Instagram post talked about amazing food combinations that can work wonders for your health.

1. Green tea + lemons

Many people start their day with green tea to reap the benefits of many antioxidants in it. Research says green tea helps support your brain function, helps in losing weight and protects against cancer. However, adding few drops of lemon juice can multiply the antioxidant capacity of green tea.

"Green tea is rich in health-benefitting flavonoids including catechins & epicatechins. These compounds provide antioxidant & anti-inflammatory protection. Research has shown that the protective antioxidant capacity of green tea is magnified 5-10 times when paired with a dash of lemon juice," says Tandon.

Sip it in the morning or relax with this wonderful combo in the evening to enjoy its benefits.

2. Walnuts and blueberries

Your brain works round the clock, thinking, memorising, strategising, learning, and processing apart from many other functions. It's important to provide the right dose of nutrients to this super organ for efficient performance. Combining two superfoods - walnuts and blueberries that are good at combating oxidative stress - can be helpful. So, if you want to give your brain some extra dose of nutrition, try having a handful of walnuts with blueberries.

"Walnuts contain essential omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols - both of which counteract oxidative stress and inflammation - protecting cognitive health. Blueberries have shown to improve blood flow to key areas of the brain, as well as improve attention and memory. Together, walnuts and blueberries are a powerhouse for cognitive health," says Tandon.

Enjoy this powerful food combination as a mid-meal snack or as part of your breakfast.

3. Black pepper and turmeric

A sprinkle of black pepper in your curry can boost its anti-inflammatory properties and digestibility manifold. Combining turmeric and black pepper apparently creates this powerful effect. There are many ways you can enjoy this powerful combination from your morning poha to dinner curry.

"Black pepper contains piperine, and turmeric contains curcumin. Piperine enhances absorption of curcumin by up to 2000%. Together they improve digestion and contain anti-inflammatory properties," says Tandon.