How to make salads that are gut healthy, nutritionist offers tips

Salads are the perfect way to add important nutrients to your diet. The refreshing and delicious salads are full of antioxidants, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, folate, calcium, fibre, and phytonutrients. Low in calories and cholesterol, salads with a wide variety of leafy vegetables and colourful vegetables and fruits are also low in calories and sodium. Salads can be made more filling and delicious by adding protein, healthy fats and a variety of dressings. During monsoon season, it's important to pay extra attention to what you are eating. During the season of high humidity, there's always a risk of getting water-borne diseases like typhoid, gastroenteritis, food poisoning, and diarrhoea. Raw salads and green veggies if not cleaned properly can be breeding ground of bacteria and microbes and this could put us at risk of infections. (Also read: 7 healthy salads you must have for weight loss) Low in calories and cholesterol, salads with a wide variety of leafy vegetables and colourful vegetables and fruits are also low in calories and sodium.(Freepik)

"Fueling your body with salads is an excellent way to promote digestion, support a healthy gut microbiome, and boost overall well-being. Loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals, salads help improve digestion, maintain weight, and enhance nutrient absorption. They can also reduce inflammation, increase energy levels, and support a strong immune system," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her recent Instagram post.

How to make salads enjoyable

"If you're not a fan of salads, fear not! There are plenty of ways to make them enjoyable. Experiment with various textures, flavors, and toppings to create a personalized salad masterpiece. Try adding crunchy nuts, creamy avocados, tangy dressings, or grilled protein for extra taste and satisfaction. The key is to make it visually appealing and diverse," says Kapoor.

How to create gut-friendly salads

Kapoor also shares how one can effortlessly create gut-healthy salads in the comfort of their own home:

1. Add a prebiotic food to feed your gut bacteria

2. Vary up your greens for different flavours and nutrients

3. Aim for three different plants. This helps your gut microbiome

4 The more colour he better. Colours means antioxidants

5. Add or pair with a protein. Protein helps you stay full.

6. Focus on healthy fats for nutrient absorption, satiety and enhancing flavour