Supplements that every strength trainer needs: Doctor explains which ones you should take and avoid

Strength-boosting supplements can be confusing, but medical experts and sports nutritionists recommend only those backed by evidence. These supplements can help fill nutritional gaps, improve recovery, and increase muscle strength, especially when combined with resistance training. While they are not "magic pills," these supplements can be important because they help meet the high nutritional needs that are hard to achieve with diet alone, such as getting enough protein each day or the specific energy your cells need.

What supplements should I take when strength training?(Unsplash)

Are you also dedicated to regular workouts and considering supplements to enhance your strength training? Don't be misled into using supplements by the influx of advice from various health influencers on social media, they may do more harm than good. To clarify which supplements are beneficial for strength training, Health Shots consulted Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, on which supplements to take and which to avoid.

What supplements should you take when strength training?

Here’s a simple list divided into four categories. Dr Sudhir Kumar shares the breakdown below:

Core supplements: Essential for most people. Situational supplements: Use these based on specific needs. Not necessary for most/overhyped: Many people do not need these. Unsafe/potentially harmful: These can pose health risks.

1. Core supplements

Core supplements are high-quality nutritional products that help support overall health and improve athletic performance. They often include proteins, creatine, vitamins, and amino acids. These supplements focus on daily health needs and recovery rather than specific niche benefits. Common examples are whey protein, BCAAs, and daily wellness vitamins.

The supplements Dr Kumar mentioned below are evidence-based and helpful for most people, especially important for building muscle.

Protein: The neurologist said that if you don't get enough protein from your diet, you should consider protein supplements. You can choose from whey or plant protein. “Aim for 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein for every kilogram of your body weight each day,” Dr Sudhir recommended.

The neurologist said that if you don't get enough protein from your diet, you should consider protein supplements. You can choose from whey or plant protein. “Aim for 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein for every kilogram of your body weight each day,” Dr Sudhir recommended. Creatine monohydrate: "It is a well-researched supplement that helps improve strength, power, and muscle mass. The recommended dose is 3 to 5 grams each day," the neurologist said.

"It is a well-researched supplement that helps improve strength, power, and muscle mass. The recommended dose is 3 to 5 grams each day," the neurologist said. Vitamin D: "Vitamin D supplements are especially helpful for people with low vitamin D levels. This problem is very common in India", according to the expert.

"Vitamin D supplements are especially helpful for people with low vitamin D levels. This problem is very common in India", according to the expert. Omega-3 fatty acids: Lastly, the doctor suggested taking them as they are beneficial for people who do not eat enough fish and nuts.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Situational supplements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Situational supplements {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Situational supplements are dietary supplements, vitamins, or minerals that you take when needed to deal with specific, short-term situations. They are not meant for daily use. These supplements can help improve your performance or relieve symptoms related to events or stress, such as travel, illness, or high-stress situations.Dr Sudhir recommends taking these supplements only if you have a confirmed deficiency or in specific situations: iron, vitamin B12, electrolytes (which can help if you sweat a lot or work out for a long time), and caffeine (for pre-workout energy). These may help improve your performance and endurance. However, be cautious; they can cause sleep problems and anxiety for some people. 3. Not necessary for most and overhyped supplements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Situational supplements are dietary supplements, vitamins, or minerals that you take when needed to deal with specific, short-term situations. They are not meant for daily use. These supplements can help improve your performance or relieve symptoms related to events or stress, such as travel, illness, or high-stress situations.Dr Sudhir recommends taking these supplements only if you have a confirmed deficiency or in specific situations: iron, vitamin B12, electrolytes (which can help if you sweat a lot or work out for a long time), and caffeine (for pre-workout energy). These may help improve your performance and endurance. However, be cautious; they can cause sleep problems and anxiety for some people. 3. Not necessary for most and overhyped supplements {{/usCountry}}

Most healthy people with a balanced diet do not need supplements. Many of these products are often just marketing hype. Dr Kumar agrees that “getting nutrients from whole foods is better, as whole foods provide better absorption and a wider variety of nutrients than pills.”

BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids): Three essential amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine). Only take this if you are getting enough protein.

Three essential amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine). Only take this if you are getting enough protein. Glutamine: A non-essential amino acid crucial for protein synthesis, immune cell energy, and gut health. There is little benefit to building muscle.

A non-essential amino acid crucial for protein synthesis, immune cell energy, and gut health. There is little benefit to building muscle. Testosterone boosters: Dietary supplements designed to increase testosterone levels are often marketed for increased muscle mass, libido, and energy, especially after age 30. They are generally ineffective and could cause harm.

Dietary supplements designed to increase testosterone levels are often marketed for increased muscle mass, libido, and energy, especially after age 30. They are generally ineffective and could cause harm. Fat burners are dietary supplements that can boost metabolism, reduce hunger, and increase energy for fat loss. They offer little benefit and are mainly driven by marketing.

4. Unsafe and potentially harmful supplements

Taking some supplements can be unsafe and harmful to your health. Many people use them to improve their health or performance, but not all supplements are safe. Some may have hidden ingredients, contaminants, or doses that are too high.

Anabolic steroids or anabolic-androgenic steroids are synthetic versions of testosterone designed to enhance muscle growth and develop male traits. The neurologist says that these issues can lead to serious health risks like heart disease, liver damage, and infertility.

are synthetic versions of testosterone designed to enhance muscle growth and develop male traits. The neurologist says that these issues can lead to serious health risks like heart disease, liver damage, and infertility. Unregulated pre-workout supplements: These may have hidden stimulants that can lead to heart rhythm problems and anxiety, Dr Sudhir pointed out.

These may have hidden stimulants that can lead to heart rhythm problems and anxiety, Dr Sudhir pointed out. High-dose fat burners or thermogenics: They are associated with the risk of hypertension and stroke.

They are associated with the risk of hypertension and stroke. Excess protein: Taking more than 2-2.5 g/kg/day over the long term may be harmful. “There is no added benefit and may stress the kidneys in predisposed individuals,” Dr Sudhir warned.

Taking more than 2-2.5 g/kg/day over the long term may be harmful. “There is no added benefit and may stress the kidneys in predisposed individuals,” Dr Sudhir warned. Unknown herbal or muscle-building mixes: There is a risk of contamination from heavy metals or steroids. The neurologist advised, “If you focus on the basics like diet, sleep, and gradual training then just 2–3 supplements, such as protein, creatine, and vitamin D, are enough. ”

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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