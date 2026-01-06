Surgeon shows 'what happens when you smoke daily for 50 years', says send this video to your friend who smokes

A video shared by a Florida-based surgeon offers a blunt look at the long-term physical toll of tobacco use. Dr David Abbasi, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in sports medicine, took to Instagram on January 4 to issue a stark warning to smokers worldwide. The post's caption served as both a lesson and a call to action: “What happens when you smoke every day for 50 years. Send this to your friend who smokes.” Also read | Mumbai doctor reveals if 'weed is better than cigarettes' Dr Abbasi shared that the damage from smoking daily starts early but is largely preventable. (Unsplash)

The physical toll of smoking

In the video, Dr Abbasi highlighted the dramatic transformation of the chest and lungs after five decades of daily smoking. He said that while the damage might feel invisible for years, the biological reality is 'progressive and often irreversible'.

According to Dr Abbasi, long-term exposure to tobacco smoke triggers a cascade of internal damage: “Decades of daily smoking cause progressive and often irreversible damage to the chest and lungs. Long-term exposure to tobacco smoke leads to chronic inflammation, loss of lung elasticity, reduced oxygen exchange, and destruction of healthy lung tissue.”

He shared that the cumulative damage significantly spikes the risk of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), lung cancer, and heart disease. Dr Abbasi said, “Over time, this significantly increases the risk of COPD, lung cancer, heart disease, and reduced quality of life.”

A 'preventable' crisis

Dr Abbasi’s message wasn't just about the visual shock; it was about the long-term health risks that accompany these physical changes. By sharing the video, Dr Abbasi provided smokers with a tangible reason to consider quitting, stressing that the 'quality of life' in later years depends heavily on the choices made today. “While symptoms may develop gradually, the underlying damage begins early — making smoking one of the most preventable causes of serious disease and early mortality,” Dr Abbasi concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.