Surprising benefits of jamun or black plum, from diabetes to blood pressure

This summer season, you have every reason to think purple, as jamun or black plum will take over your world. The juicy, sweet, slightly tangy fruit has a distinct taste and is loaded with multitude of benefits from controlling blood sugar levels, blood purification properties, improving haemoglobin, to easing digestive issues. (Also read: Suffering from Diabetes? 7 amazing foods to control your blood sugar levels)

Jamun is also considered to be an important herb in Ayurveda. Its seeds are extensively used in various Ayurveda treatments. It has a compound called jambolin that helps lower blood sugar and enhance insulin sensitivity, which is the opposite of insulin resistance.

Giving your overall health a boost by adding this fruit to your summer diet can be a good idea as jamun is a storehouse of protein, fibre, antioxidants, calcium, iron, phosphorous, potassium, manganese, vitamin C and B6.

"Jamun is loaded with vitamin C and iron, hence increasing hemoglobin. The iron present in the fruit also purifies your blood and hemoglobin carries oxygen to all the parts," says Celebrity Dietitian Shweta Shah, Founder of EatFit247.

If you are troubled by acne and pimples frequently, the astringent property of jamun will make sure your skin is acne-free. Besides the antioxidants in jamun help fight toxins in the skin and blood making the skin age slowly, says Shah.

Here are some other benefits of jamun.

Purifies blood

"Jamun improves the haemoglobin and the iron content in the blood and acts as a blood purifying agent. This helps in improving the health of your skin and eyes," says the nutritionist.

Good for heart health and BP

"As it is loaded with potassium, jamun helps in keeping diseases like high blood pressure, heart diseases and stroke at bay by taking care of the arteries," says Sheh.

Excellent for oral health

"Eating Jamun is beneficial for your gums and teeth as the natural acids in them help fight bacteria and maintain oral hygiene," adds the expert.

Keeps infections at bay

Shah says that the antibacterial, anti-infective and anti-malaria properties of jamun that contains malic acid, tannins, gallic acid, oxalic acid and botulinum acid also prevents common infections.

Home remedy for pain

Jamun is one of the best home remedies for stomach pain and arthritis which has been used since ancient times. The fruit is also helpful in easing digestive issues like dysentery and flatulence.

Helpful in type 2 diabetes

"Jamun can cure the symptoms of diabetes type 2 including frequent urination and thirst. It's low glycemic index, which keeps the blood sugar levels normal. It can also prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes which is lifestyle driven disease," says the nutritionist.