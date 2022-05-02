Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Sushmita Sen breaks inertia with tough workout session in new gym video, daughter Renee Sen is proud: Watch
health

Sushmita Sen breaks inertia with tough workout session in new gym video, daughter Renee Sen is proud: Watch

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a video of herself breaking inertia by indulging in a tough workout session at the gym. Her daughter Renée Sen dropped her reaction to the post in the comments.
Sushmita Sen breaks inertia with tough workout session in new gym video, daughter Renee Sen is proud: Watch
Published on May 02, 2022 12:48 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Sushmita Sen is an absolute fitness enthusiast. But like many of us, the star also faces setbacks in her workout routine. However, instead of quitting, Sushmita makes sure to pick herself up and kickstart a regimen to get into her best shape while motivating her followers. The star did the same recently and even took to Instagram to share a video of herself breaking the inertia. She posted a video of herself doing different exercises with her trainer. It also served as workout motivation for her followers.

Recently, Sushmita took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself exercising with her coach. She captioned the post, "#vibes Sometimes the best way to bring back motivation, is to simply be around people who are deeply motivated! I break inertia saying #shivohamshivoham. Healing the old, resurrecting anew...slow and easy does it! Feel this space...it's a vibe! Let's do this awesomeness @shivohamofficial. I love you guys." Scroll ahead to watch it. (Also Read: Sushmita Sen is a traveller, ‘if not across geographies, through thoughtful journeys’)

RELATED STORIES

The video begins with Sushmita, dressed in a white tank top with a brown racerback sports bra and workout tights, doing yoga's Downward Dog Pose and Side Stretch Low Lunges. Then, she does another variation of the Low Lunges with resistance bands to increase the difficulty level. The video also shows Sushmita doing Bicep Stretches with resistance bands, Side Step Back Lunges, Squats, Pull-Ups with resistance bands, and another full-body stretch to strengthen her back muscles.

After Sushmita posted the video, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her daughter Renée Sen also commented on the post. She wrote, "This video makes me so happy. Here's to a beautiful journey, Sushmita Sen." A fan reacted to the clip and wrote, "Truly the miss universe in every term...And I can't have enough of watching you. Love u soo much."

Meanwhile, Sushmita was last seen in the Disney+ series Aarya 2. The actor played the role of Aarya Sareen, a woman who takes over her dead husband's drug business. She received the Best Actress Female award at the Filmfare OTT Awards for the first season of Aarya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP