Sushmita Sen's daughters Renee and Alisah nail cardio with dance session: Priyanka Chopra hearts it

Actor Sushmita Sen and her daughters Renee and Alisah have found a foolproof way of including intense cardio in their workout sessions. The mother-daughter trio recently won the internet after sharing a video of slaying a dance routine. The trio is back again with another dance video. However, the Aarya actor took a back seat this time and cheered for her daughters.

Sushmita took to Instagram recently to post a video of her daughters dancing to Raanjhanaa's title track starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. She shared three videos of her daughters. The first clip showed them learning with their teacher, the second was them performing for Sushmita, and the third of the final performance.

The 46-year-old diva posted the clip with the caption, "A fabulous teacher Urmilla Thakkar shows her students Alisah and Renee Sen not just the steps but the energy she wants in them! I love how unique my babies are even when they practice the same steps! Well done Urmilla! Dancing feet...happy hearts. I love you guys."

After Sushmita Sen posted the video, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 77k likes and several comments. Priyanka Chopra and Keerthy Suresh reacted to the post by hearting it. Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen, commented, "Wowww even I wanna join [heart eye emojis]."

The previous video showed Sushmita and her daughters dancing to Aya Nakamura's Copines and making funny poses. The actor had captioned it, "Don't feel like working out? No problem, let's dance! Listen to your heart...follow the beat and move to your own rhythm."

Benefits Of Dance As Cardio:

Dance as cardio has several benefits, especially in removing exercise boredom from your life and helping mix things up. It improves rhythm and coordination in our bodies. It also helps burn fat, tone muscles, increase stamina, improve blood circulation, and strengthen heart muscles.

