Sushmita Sen and daughters turn to dance for fun cardio workout, we are inspired

Making the most of peppy and energetic music while working out in the studio, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and daughters Renee and Alisah laid the perfect workout energy for us ahead of Monday as they led fitness enthusiasts to opt for dance as an alternative cardio exercise session this Sunday. Don’t feel like working out? No problem! Sushmita and daughters got you sorted with their grooves as they turned to dance to tick off cardio workout and that is all the fitness motivation we need ahead of Monday.

Taking to her social media handle, Sushmita shared a video straight from her dance studio where she was seen donning a navy blue crop top with contrasting white stars printed on it and teamed with a pair of high-waist white trousers. She was flanked by Renee who donned all white athleisure wear and Alisah who was dressed up in all black.

Flaunting matching pairs of spotless white sneakers, the trio was seen facing the mirror wall and setting the floor on fire with their hot moves on French-Malian pop singer, Aya Nakamura's track ‘Copines’. Sushmita shared in the caption, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!! #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic).”

Lesser known health benefits of dancing:

From improving the condition of one’s heart and lungs to increasing the muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness, dancing is packed with health benefits. It not only betters one’s coordination, agility and flexibility but also increases the practitioner’s or dancer’s aerobic fitness, improves muscle tone and strength, weight management, aids in stronger bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis.

Apart from lifting the mood and easing anxiety, dancing is a fun activity that sharpens the mind, bolsters physical and mental health by helping to prevent falls and improves posture. According to a study, people who dance regularly are at a lower risk of heart problems.