Sushmita Sen is about to 'break inertia' with animal flow workout

Sushmita Sen is missing her workout routine. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and snippets of her fitness routine are a treat for sore eyes. From doing couple yoga with boyfriend Rohman Shawl to acing high intensity workouts in beast mode, Sushmita Sen can do it all and more.

On Wednesday, Sushmita shared a set of pictures of herself from one of her workout routines. Sushmita keeps sharing glimpses of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile to try and motivate her fans to take up workouts seriously. However, on Wednesday, she shared the picture to announce something – that she is about to get back to the grind with animal flow workouts.

Sushmita Sen underwent a surgery recently and also was unwell previous to that. Hence, she had to pull the brakes on her fitness routine. However, now she has recovered and is ready to get back to the discipline that she loves. In the pictures, Sushmita, with her back to the camera, can be seen showing off her pumped-up back muscles. She can be seen doing pull-ups on a gym equipment and balancing her body in air while working on her arm and back muscles.

With the pictures, Sushmita wrote that she is about to break the inertia on December 30 - "I miss her! Haven’t trained for over 6 months now - first wasn’t well enough, then came the surgery! Been counting days to hit the 6 weeks mark post-surgery to finally return to a discipline I love! Come December 30, I break inertia with day 1 of training." She also believes that her "true healing" will begin only when she is back to her fitness routine. Take a look at her pictures here:

Pullups come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the back, arm and shoulder muscles. They also help in improving the overall strength and fitness of the body.

