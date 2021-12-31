Sushmita Sen breaks inertia with Day 1 of exercise. Deets inside

Sushmita Sen took a long break from her fitness routine owing to several health issues. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, had to stay away from her workout arena because her health was not permitting the same. Sushmita went through a surgery, a few days back, and previous to that she was not well to return to the gym – hence, the actor missed working out.

However, a few days back, Sushmita announced on Instagram that she will be breaking her inertia of no-exercise by restarting on December 30. The actor kept the promise that she made to her fans on Instagram. With two pictures of herself working out in animal flow, Sushmita made the promise of sharing her workout routine with her fans on Instagram. A day back, Sushmita shared a picture of herself getting back slowly and steadily to her fitness routine.

In the picture shared by the actor, Sushmita, with her back to the camera, can be seen standing while working on her arm muscles. Dressed in a black sports bra and a black pair of gym trousers. Sushmita can be seen with her hands near to her buttocks in an inverted namaskar position. Sushmita is back to her basics of hitting the gym every day and embracing her body through intense workout routines. She accompanied the picture with these hashtags and shared her fitness state of mind - #backtobasics, #soitbegins, #30thdecember and #day1. She also declared her love for her fans on Instagram with this - "I love you guys." Take a look at her picture here:

The namaskar position, as performed by Sushmita, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving muscle strength and endurance. It also helps in enhancing the flexibility of the body. It also helps in maintaining the cardiovascular healthy and improving the immunity of the body.