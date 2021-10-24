Sushmita Sen shares powerful mental health advice to ‘detox’, ‘renew energy’

Eliminating toxins from the body is essential for feeling healthy, more focused and energetic and rooting for the same this Sunday is former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor, Sushmita Sen. Encouraging fans to let “go of everything that’s outlived it’s purpose”, Sushmita pushed netizens to break inertia and we are surely taking a leaf out of her mental health book.

Taking to her social media handle, Sushmita shared a sunkissed picture but it was her powerful mental health advice that gave us a much-needed boost. “#breakinginertia When the body begins to fight with itself, it’s time to #detox …Inside & out…people & things…feelings & cluttered memories…detox it all…letting go of everything that’s outlived it’s purpose!!! (sic).”

Sushmita added, “It’s time to renew energy…rebuild immunity…embrace healing..and to return stronger!!! #workinprogress #sharing #mytruth #stateofmind #health #detoxingmylife #duggadugga I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! (sic).”

Fans can vouch that when Sushmita is not slaying in sartorially elegant ensembles, the actor is regularly seen encouraging fans towards a healthier lifestyle. From Yoga to Pilates and meditating with Nunchaku, Sushmita is often seen challenging her own exercise sessions.

Last year, the diva revealed on her YouTube channel that she was diagnosed with Addison’s in 2014. “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years."

She elaborated, “To have steroids substitute cortisol and to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is nothing more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit.”

It was then that meditation with Nunchaku helped her to turn pain into an art form, heal her and wake up her adrenal glands. She had asserted, “No one knows your body better than you, listen to it. There is a warrior in all of us, never give up.”

