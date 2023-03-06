Sushmita Sen suffers massive heart attack; how it's different from mild heart attack, know from expert

Sushmita Sen a few days back took to social media to reveal she suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. In a recent Instagram Live she talked at length to her followers about her ordeal and revealed she 'survived a very big heart attack'. "It was massive with 95 percent blockage in the main artery, I survived because I have kept an active lifestyle," said the former Miss Universe who's now waiting to get well for resuming Arya 3 shoot. The actress said that people should not stop going to the gym and that's what helped her. (Also read: Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack; can Addison's disease affect heart? What experts say)

Heart health has come under scanner after a string of recent heart attacks in celebrities from Sidharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava, Singer KK, Puneeth Rajkumar among many others. From intense workouts, stress, alcohol, smoking, to sedentary lifestyle all are risk factors for heart attacks. Sushmita suffered a massive heart attack and 95% blockage in the main artery. We asked a cardiologist on the difference between massive heart attack and mild heart attack. Here's what he said.

What is a heart attack

"Heart attacks, also known as myocardial infarctions, are a serious medical condition that occur when the blood flow to the heart is blocked, resulting in damage to the heart muscle. There are different types of heart attacks, and they can vary in severity. Two common types of heart attacks are massive heart attacks and mild heart attacks," says Dr Nishith Chandra – Principal Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi.

What is a massive heart attack

"Massive heart attacks, also called ST-segment elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMIs), are the most severe type of heart attack. They occur when a large portion of the heart muscle is damaged due to a complete blockage of a coronary artery. This type of heart attack requires immediate medical attention as it can be life-threatening," says Dr Chandra.

Dr Chandra adds that the symptoms of a massive heart attack include sudden chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, light-headedness, and sweating, while treatment options may include medications to dissolve the blood clot, emergency angioplasty, or coronary artery bypass surgery.

What is a mild heart attack

"On the other hand, mild heart attacks, also known as non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarctions (NSTEMIs), occur when there is a partial blockage of a coronary artery," says the cardiologist.

"The symptoms of a mild heart attack are usually less severe than those of a massive heart attack, and they may include chest discomfort or pain, shortness of breath, nausea, and light-headedness," adds the expert.

Massive heart attack vs mild heart attack: How to differentiate

Dr Chandra says we can differentiate mild from massive heart attack with the help of ECG, Echo and the level of rise in cardiac enzymes.

"However, it is important to note that even a mild heart attack can be serious and can lead to further heart damage or even death if left untreated. Treatment options for a mild heart attack may include medications to reduce blood clots, angioplasty, or coronary artery bypass surgery," says the expert.

"In summary, the main difference between a massive heart attack and a mild heart attack is the severity of the damage to the heart muscle. A massive heart attack is the most severe type of heart attack and requires immediate medical attention, while a mild heart attack can still be serious and requires medical treatment. It is important to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack and seek medical attention immediately to prevent further damage to the heart," concludes Dr Chandra.

