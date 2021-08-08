Sussanne Khan nails weekend workout vibes in new video, Hrithik Roshan hearts it

Indian interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan is the latest celebrity in B-town to join the fitness bandwagon. Her latest video will motivate you to work on your core and important muscles. Read on to know all about it.

Sussanne has been working out at her home ever since the pandemic began. She constantly shares videos of herself exercising at her home gym. Her latest video is creating quite the buzz online. Her ex-husband, Hrithik Roshan, and friend, Sonali Bendre, were also impressed by it.

Sussanne shared a video of herself doing various exercises, including plank variations and dumbbell routines. She captioned the clip, "In between dreams...(and seriously can't count my reps) And it goes on and on and on #SpaceGirl #saturdayvibes #niketrainingclub #thankyoutomyvirtualtrainers."

The one-minute-long video starts with Sussanne, dressed in a comfy tank top and tights, doing Push-up variations. She follows the routine with Plank knee to elbow repetitions, Dumbbell exercise while squatting, and Box climbing routine.

She did several repetitions of each exercise and mentioned in her caption that she got so immersed in the routine that now she 'cannot count the reps.' That is workout goals right there.

Sussanne's video instantly garnered several likes and comments from her followers. It had over 33k views and 3k likes. Hrithik Roshan and Sonali Bendre also reacted to her video by liking the post.

Benefits of doing these exercises:

The exercises that Sussanne did pack in great benefits for the core and upper and lower body muscles. Doing the Plank knee to elbow routine is extremely beneficial for the core muscles and maintaining correct posture. It also strengthens legs, wrists, forearms, biceps and triceps.

As for Push-ups, they are beneficial in building upper body strength. They also strengthen the lower back and core by engaging the abdominal muscles.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have all been staying inside our homes to stay safe. Finding the motivation to exercise and stay fit can be difficult at this time. But, if you are seriously looking for some inspiration, Sussanne's Instagram account, especially her latest clip, is the place for you.

