Sussanne Khan's extreme fitness video will make you feel lazy, we bet

When it comes to exercise, consistency and will are of the utmost importance. Celebrities like Milind Soman and Shilpa Shetty keep reminding their followers to workout, take a break from sitting on the chairs and move their bodies. Recently, Sussanne Khan also shared a clip on Instagram and gave an insight into her extremely difficult work out session. We are inspired.

The clip that we are talking about shows the mother-of-two dressed in a brown halter-neck top. She teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants for the at-home session and opted to wear a pair of black workout shorts over it. Sussanne completed her attire with white sneakers, black gloves and tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face.

The clip shows her sitting on her knees with her calves stretched on the Yoga mat. Without any support or equipment, the 42-year-old brings her back towards the mat without bending and goes back up. The fact that she is not using any support for this blows our mind. She does the rep 5 times. This is a great exercise for core muscles and thighs. Sussanne posted the clip with the caption, "What we do every day, each day and repeat again creates us. Choose well. Thank you Sohrab and all the coaches of @sohfitofficial full power to you #extend #intent #comprehend. (sic)."

We are inspired to start our weekend with an exercise session as well, what about you? It was not just us who were in awe of the video, but Disha Patani, who is known for her extreme fitness sessions was amazed by Suzzanne as well. The Bharat actor called her 'super strong' in the comments section.

Disha Patani's comment on the video (Instagram/ suzkr)

Sussane Khan is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan and sister of actor Zayed Khan.

